‘Pro-Life Spiderman’ Caused Over $100K In Damages Scaling Las Vegas Sphere

The self-proclaimed "Pro-Life Spiderman" who climbed the Las Vegas Sphere earlier this week caused an astronomical amount of damage in a short period of time.

Maison Des Champs, 24, a Vegas resident and activist, was trying to bring awareness to a homeless pregnant woman who needed help when he climbed to the top of the 366-foot tall Sphere.

'Pro-Life Spiderman' Was Arrested After Climbing To The Top Of The Las Vegas Sphere

On Wednesday, Des Champs climbed to the top of the Sphere and documented and shared his stunt on social media.

"I'm here on top of the Sphere. I guess they're gonna make me go through the top. I just wanted to say I'm doing this today to raise money for a mother named Isabel," he said in a video he shared on his Instagram page. "She's homeless and pregnant and needs help, guys. Go over to letthemlive.org or the link in my bio to go support this woman."

Des Champs is trying to raise money so the homeless woman, Isabel, can cancel her abortion appointment scheduled on February 10.

An arrest report states that a Sphere engineer was inside the building when he saw Des Champs climbing the Exosphere. The engineer tracked his climb up and notified his supervisors and police who met Des Champs at the top of the Sphere.

According to KTNV, in the arrest report, police stated there was a "security concern" about allowing Des Champs to climb back down. If they didn't bring him down from the top of the venue, a helicopter rescue would have been necessary.

Matthew German, the Sphere Vice President of Security and Threat Management, told police the Sphere is not meant to be touched or climbed on the exterior. The report also states there are also concerns about the climb being live-streamed and that intellectual property from the venue may have been leaked to the public.

In addition to that, Sphere officials said it will take some time to fully assess the real damages done because of the large number of lights. They anticipate the cost of the damages will exceed $100,000. Des Champs is facing multiple charges, including destroying property greater than $5,000 and conspiracy to destroy private property.

According to KTNV, three other people were arrested in connection with the publicity stunt and appeared in a Vegas courtroom on Thursday. The judge ruled that the three can be released on their own recognizance, must stay out of the Strip corridor, and have no contact with Des Champs while the case is pending.

This wasn't the first time Des Champs was arrested for a similar stunt. He has actually completed multiple other climbs in the past to bring awareness to the anti-abortion nonprofit, Let Them Live. He was arrested for climbing the Aria in Las Vegas in August 2021 and the Accenture Tower in Chicago in October 2023.

While Des Champs is facing multiple charges, it appears that he's not worried because he told police that he's never been convicted of his previous climbs and "his attorneys will get him off this incident as well."

The Fundraiser For Isabel Reached Its Goal

Shortly after Des Champs climbed to the top of the Las Vegas Sphere, the fundraiser for Isabel had less than $300 in donations. Now just days later, the fundraiser has exceeded the original goal of $25,000 and the second goal of $35,000. The new goal is now $50,000. A description on the page tells Isabel's story and why Des Champs decided to climb the Sphere.

"Maison Des Champs here, but you might know me better as the Pro-Life Spider-Man. Today, my mission transcends the adrenaline rush of scaling skyscrapers; it's about channeling our collective strength towards a cause far greater than any physical feat," the description reads. "In the spotlight of my climb today is Isabel, a brave soul currently navigating through life's harshest storms, pregnant and facing uncertainty with every step."

Two updates have since been shared on the page.

"We hit our goal of $25,000 for Isabel!!!! Thank you so much for your support and prayers! I'm going to raise the goal to $35,000 to help cover other mom's expenses that Let Them Live supports. Let's do this!" the first update reads.

The second update reads, "Thank you all so much for stepping up to support these moms and their children! Thanks to you all, we have just surpassed our second goal of $35,000!! Wow! Let's keep the momentum going and try and hit $50,000 for these women in crisis pregnancies. Thanks to your support, Let Them Live will be able to help so many more moms!"