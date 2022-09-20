Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Photos From Baby Malti's First Trip to New York City

Priyanka Chopra and Malti Marie are taking in the big city.

The Quantico star touched down in New York City with her 8-month-old daughter to give a speech at the United Nations General Assembly on Sept. 19.

The next day, Priyanka shared a glimpse into her trip with her daughter with Nick Jonas in a series of photos.

In the first pic, the new mom, 40, is sitting on a windowsill with Malti in her lap. Malti is looking down at the busy city street outside of the window, while Priyanka gazes adoringly at her daughter.

The second photo is a close up of Priyanka looking into the camera with eyes full of emotion as Malti continues to look out of the window at the world beyond. Priyanka captioned the photos: "Our first trip to the big apple."

This latest post marks the first time that Priyanka has posted a photo with Malti this month. Over the summer, she captioned the sweet snap of her holding her daughter, "Love like no other."

Priyanka and her husband Nick welcomed their first child together in Jan. 21 via surrogate. Priyanka posted a statement at the time to Instagram, saying, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

Malti spent more than 100 days in the NICU after her birth. On Mother's Day 2022, Priyanka and Nick reflected on those months. "We can't help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we've been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced," the couple wrote on Instagram. "After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home."

In July, a source confirmed to E! News that Priyanka and Nick were thriving as new parents. The source enthusiastically shared that they are a "very happy couple just thriving, having fun and still living their lives. They work hard, do business, host social events and take care of Malti."

