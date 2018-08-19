Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Had a Second Engagement Party Last Night and It Was LIT

From Marie Claire

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are celebrating their love nonstop in India right now. On Saturday, the couple formally confirmed their engagement on Instagram and shared photos from their Roka ceremony (a traditional engagement ceremony in India) in Mumbai.

On Saturday night, the couple continued the celebration with a larger engagement party. Nick took to his Instagram Story to document the night and it's clear from the nonstop smile on his face throughout the video that he could not be happier to be engaged to the love of his life.

In a picture posted by Priyanka's sister, Parineeti Chopra, fans get a better look at the couple's engagement party ensembles. Priyanka wore a blush pink dress and Nick opted for a patterned sweater and dark pants.

Parineeti wasn't the only family member who posed with the happy couple. Nick's parents made sure to capture some happy memories from the big night, too.

Nick and Priyanka also made time to hang out with friends, posing in a picture posted to Instagram by actress Alia Bhatt. "ALL HEART 💕 Congratulations you guys 🎉🙌🎂🎂," she captioned the cute group photo.









