Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Celebrate Third Anniversary of Engagement: 'My Everything'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are taking a walk down memory lane.

On Monday, the couple celebrated three years since Jonas, 28, popped the question with sweet throwback photos from the big day. The couple got engaged on July 18, 2018 on Chopra's 36th birthday and later tied the knot during a Western wedding in Chopra Jonas' home country of India on Dec. 1, 2018, the first of two ceremonies during an epic four-day wedding weekend.

Chopra Jonas, 39, posted an intimate photo face-to-face with her husband as the two locked hands, showing off her Tiffany & Co. diamond ring. The engagement date was stamped on the side of the image.

"My everything.. 3 years today. Seems like a blink and a lifetime at the same time. I love you ❤️," the actress captioned the Instagram picture.

The singer also paid tribute to the third anniversary of their engagement on Instagram, posting, a throwback photo of the two eating at a table by the water.

"3 years ago today. 💍❤️," Jonas wrote.

Also celebrating Chopra Jonas' 39th birthday Sunday, the actress shared a romantic snap on her Instagram Story of the rooftop birthday celebration her husband sent her while the two are apart. The video featured white balloons, a floral "Happy Birthday Priyanka" sign, and music from the Manchester String Quartet. "I love you @nickjonas this is beautiful," she wrote alongside the video.

Chopra Jonas is currently in London, where she's filming her highly-anticipated Amazon Prime series Citadel. Meanwhile, her spouse remains stateside, rehearsing for an upcoming production of Jersey Boys.

Keeping with the throwback theme, Jonas also shared a photo of his wife as a young girl in honor of her birthday on Sunday, writing a heartfelt message for the star.

In the first photo, his wife wore a gorgeous pink sari while gazing out into the distance. Meanwhile, the second shot showed Chopra Jonas in a similar sari as a young girl.

"Happy birthday my love. You deserve all the happiness in the world. Today and every day," wrote Jonas. "I love you. ❤️"