Priyanka Chopra Jonas Says ‘Citadel’ Is the First Time She’s Had Pay Parity With a Male Co-Star

Michael Schneider
·6 min read

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been acting for two decades, yet she says her new Amazon Prime Video series “Citadel” represents the first time she’s had pay parity with a male co-star. Chopra Jonas stars with Richard Madden in the new series, which launches next month.

Chopra Jonas was at Austin’s South by Southwest Festival in a keynote conversation with Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke about her upcoming action spy series for the streamer. She said on stage that she wondered whether the pay parity came out of the fact that Amazon Studios is led by a woman.

More from Variety

“I’ve been working in the entertainment industry for now 22 years and I have done about almost 70-plus features,” she said. “I’ve done two TV shows. But when I did ‘Citadel,’ it was the first time in my career that I had pay parity with my male co-actor. The first time in 22 years. And I wonder that did that happen?

“It’s kind of nuts, I put in the same amount of service time I put in the same amount of investment and work but I get paid much less,” she continued. “So, I want to talk a little bit about issues that women have in entertainment, the glass ceilings that we have to work much harder to break, whether it’s something as real as your salary, whether it’s something as real as decision making, having women in front of the camera and behind the camera and in high positions.”

Chopra Jonas said she was curious why it took having a female executive in a top spot, like Salke at Amazon, to make it happen.

“There was just no question to me that that was the absolute right thing to do,” Salke said. “Whether that would have happened or not had I’ve been there I can’t speak to that. I have great male and female allies who are at our company who’ve been working for me and with me, who know now to make space and to stop and think and do the gut check. I see that happening, I see that change and I find it really encouraging and inspiring.”

“Citadel” is the start of a franchise that will include companion series produced in local markets — with local stars and in local languages — across the globe. (Spin-off series set in Italy and India are already in the works.) Chopra Jonas told the Austin crowd that she had been waiting for this moment all her life.

“I always wanted to be part of English language entertainment, but I just never saw the Hindi language medium translating,” she said. But then “streamers came in and people from across the world are watching entertainment from across the world. I’ve watched Iranian shows I’ve watched Korean shows. I’ve watched shows from around the world. Italian shows. French. The acceptance of being able to watch entertainment with subtitles is such a joy for me.”

Chopra Jonas shared her memory of the moment when TV had gone global: Her mom would disappear for hours to binge Korean dramas in her bedroom. “I was like, ‘What are you doing?’ And she’d say, ‘I’m going to Korea’ — and she’d be gone for hours.”

She added: “I feel like in America, we talk about diversity and inclusion, we’re always talking about what diversity looks like, and how everyone should be seen. But I think true global diversity also matters. Everyone also needs to be heard. It’s not just about the way you look in entertainment. Diversity is about how you sound — the words that come out of your mouth, the language that you use.” The remark drew widespread applause from the audience.

Salke said the idea for “Citadel” came out of a brainstorm she had to make a global series with interconnected parts; she partnered with AGBO, the production company created by Joe and Anthony Russo, to produce the show. “That was really the thing that kept me up at night,” she said. “A tentpole kind of big show that commands the attention of the global audience. The first thing we did after the Russos was start to talk to some of our most prolific creators in India. We’re creating our biggest hits there, and also in in Italy and getting them really excited about this idea.”

During their wide-ranging conversation, Salke and Chopra Jonas also discussed work-life balance — an issue Salke described as her “New Year’s resolution.” Said Chopra Jonas, “I think our culture and our society needs to talk a little bit about mental health. We need to normalize the fact that the brain is an organ, just like everything else in your body. Your tummy hurts, you call the doctor… But no one thinks about what’s happening in our minds, when our mind is what controls literally everything we do.”

Chopra Jonas noted that as recently as yesterday, she was struck by an insensitive comment someone made to her about her body. “I arrived here feeling crappy because somebody told me yesterday that I wasn’t ‘sample size.’ I was hurt and I discussed it with my family and I cried to my husband and my team and I felt really bad about the fact that I’m not sample size. Most of us are not… I’ve had times where I may have said something and it’s been misconstrued. And you see people saying the meanest and the nastiest things not just about me, but about my child, about my family members. I can’t explain to you how it feels when you’re sitting down on your couch and you just feel the world coming at you because people have forgotten that you’re human.”

Chopra Jonas has a first-look deal with Amazon Studios through her Purple Pebble shingle. Salke hinted that an announcement is forthcoming on a major piece of casting on one of Purple Pebble’s projects. “We have two writers’ rooms going for two different series and multiple movies that we’re developing which are absolutely diverse,” she said. “It’s very exciting as an actor too. I’ve never produced anything that stars me yet, but I’m working with [Amazon] for the first time on a few vehicles for myself.”

“Citadel” focuses on an independent global spy agency that falls after it’s destroyed by a powerful syndicate. Elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) have been in hiding since then, with their memories wiped and living under new identities. But when another former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), finds them, they set out to make things right.

Madden, Chopra Jonas and Tucci star alongside Lesley Manville as Dahlia Archer, Osy Ikhile as Carter Spence, Ashleigh Cummings as Abby Conroy, Roland Møller as Anders Silje and Davik Silje and Caoilinn Springall as Hendrix Conroy.

“Citadel” is executive produced by the Russo brothers, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, and Scott Nemes for AGBO, with David Weil serving as showrunner and executive producer. Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, and Scott Rosenberg serve as executive producers for Midnight Radio. Newton Thomas Sigel and Patrick Moran also serve as executive producers.

Here’s a new look at the series, in a clip that was shown at SXSW:

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Recommended Stories

  • Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Amazon’s ‘Citadel’ First Time I Got Equal Pay in 22 Years

    “I might get into trouble for [saying this], depends on who’s watching,” said actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas during her conversation with Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke at the kickoff of the South by Southwest Film Festival on Friday. “I’ve been working in the entertainment industry for now 22 years, and I have done about almost […]

  • How Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas ‘Maximize’ Time Together Amid Busy Schedules: Family Is Our ‘Priority’

    Suckers for each other! Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas still find time for romance in their busy work schedules. The Citadel actress, 40, revealed the secret to keeping the duo's marriage strong during an exclusive interview for the Hollywood's Most Powerful Women issue of Us Weekly. "Scheduling," she teased. "We have scheduling meetings every month with all our team and we maximize our time together because it's a priority to us." She added: "Work can always be navigated, but eventually, the priority is being able to be with your family as much as you can." The Quantico alum and the Jonas Brothers musician, 30, tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed their first child, daughter Malti, via surrogate in 2022. When it comes to balancing motherhood with her career, Chopra Jonas takes it one day at a time. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/Shutterstock "I do a lot of things. I multitask a lot. I have businesses, I have investments. I act, I work in two different countries, but I know my priority is my family," she told Us. "You know, whatever happens, I will go home. And I think that kind of clarity I didn't really have when I was younger, but it made me so much more powerful to have my roots [be] my parents, my home, my family. ... My real life that I'm building is what gives me my most strength." Chopra Jonas admitted that it can be challenging to be "pulled and pushed in so many directions," but she always makes sure to squeeze in as much quality time with Malti as she can. Self-care is also high on her list of priorities. "The one thing I used to really do is I try to take time in the morning to have a cup of coffee in silence, even if it's just 10 minutes where it is like my time without the world coming at you immediately. That was always really helpful to me," she explained. "Even if I'm running out and I'm really late just putting some music on or reading something which has nothing to do with my work, just taking 10 minutes to kind of recalibrate in the morning used to really be helpful." Priyanka Chopra and Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock Now, the former Miss World winner values one-on-one time with her daughter. "I play with my daughter and just my day is [better]. Nothing bad can happen when we are snuggling and giggling, and then the tone of the day is just amazing," she gushed. Before becoming parents, the power couple frequently spoke about their desire to expand their family. "I love that I married a man who, like myself, values family. If you don't know, we're the only couple who doesn't have kids yet, which is why I'm excited to make this announcement," the Baywatch actress teased during the 2021 Jonas Brothers Family Roast, referring to brothers-in-law Joe and Kevin Jonas and their respective wives, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas. "Nick and I are expecting ... to get drunk tonight and sleep in tomorrow!" Chopra Jonas' love for the Camp Rock actor has only grown stronger as they've adjusted to life with Malti. "Babe, you inspire me and every way, and you are taking to this new role with such ease and steadiness," he gushed over his wife on her first Mother's Day in 2022. "I am so grateful to be on this journey with you. You are already an incredible mother. Happy Mother's Day. I love you."Sign up for Us Weekly's free, daily newsletter and never miss breaking news or exclusive stories about your favorite celebrities, TV shows and more! With reporting by Leanne Aciz Stanton

  • Oscars 2023: The Academy hires crisis team 1 year after 'the slap' — here's what that means

    Producers are likely "preparing for everything from controversial speeches, wardrobe malfunctions and even the remote chance of a differentiated version of 'the slap.'"

  • Michael B. Jordan Reportedly Expanding ‘Creed’ Universe Across Film And TV

    Jordan has been in talks with Amazon about bringing the franchise to the platform.

  • Stewart hits Petraeus over US military complex: Lost wars and ‘Pentagon got a raise’

    Comedian and political commentator Jon Stewart pushed back against the U.S. military-industrial complex while speaking with former CIA director and retired Gen. David Petraeus in an interview for Stewart’s Apple TV+ show. “It looks to me like we lost 20 years in Afghanistan, 20 years in Iraq, and the Pentagon got a raise,” Stewart says…

  • Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Malala Celebrate South Asian Excellence at Second Annual Pre-Oscars Event

    The second annual South Asian Excellence at the Oscars event took place on Thursday night, where stars gathered at Paramount Studios to honor nominees from the likes of RRR, All That Breathes, The Elephant Whisperers and Everything Everywhere All at Once. The night was hosted by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Anjula Acharia, with co-chairs Malala […]

  • Scream VI Cast Gush Over 'Mama Hen' Courteney Cox: 'She Checks on Us' and 'It's Genuine'

    "She's one of the sweetest people in the business," says Scream VI star Melissa Barrera of Courteney Cox

  • Everything Everywhere All At Once's real-world laundromat has become a tourist attraction

    After raking in a whole bunch of trophies at the Independent Spirit Awards and the SAG Awards, Everything Everywhere All At Once is on course to receive even more accolades at this weekend’s Oscars. And with that extra attention, an unassuming laundromat in San Fernando, Los Angeles is likely to become even busier than it has been over the last year.

  • Drag Me To Hell 2? Sam Raimi Offers Exciting Update For Horror Fans

    Sam Raimi reveals how far along his production company is on a Drag Me To Hell Sequel, and it’s exciting news.

  • Julia Garner, Halle Bailey and Paul Mescal Celebrate Oscars Week: Inside Vanity Fair’s Young Hollywood Party

    Young Hollywood is ready for Oscars week. On Wednesday night, some of the biggest young stars in the industry celebrated at Vanity Fair and TikTok’s Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood at Mes Amis. The star-studded evening was co-hosted by Halle Bailey, Julia Garner and Paul Mescal, the latter of which is nominated for his […]