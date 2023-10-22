Priyanka Chopra on Her Favorite Red Carpet Look of 2023: It ‘Encompassed Everything I Was Feeling’ (Exclusive)

"The gown was comfortable, flouncy, beautiful and feminine," the actress tells PEOPLE of her look

Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Priyanka Chopra Jonas

This year has been full of many iconic fashion looks for Priyanka Chopra Jonas — but one stood out above the rest for the star!

While chatting exclusively with PEOPLE about her partnership with Marshalls for its new Good Stuff Social Club, the actress, 41, also opens up about her favorite red carpet look of 2023.

According to Chopras Jonas, the outfit she's most loved so far has been the green gown she wore underneath a robe lined with feathers — both of which were designed by Valentino — to the Citadel premiere in Rome, Italy, in April.

"I just feel like that encompassed everything I was feeling in that moment," she says. "I did this Sophia Loren eye makeup, and the gown was comfortable, flouncy, beautiful and feminine."

"I think that one outfit really encompasses a perfect red carpet outfit for me recently," Chopra Jonas adds.

Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Priyanka Chopra Jonas

During the premiere, Chopra Jonas completed her look with an emerald and diamond jewelry set, which included a ring, necklace and earrings.

The mother of one also carried a bedazzled Valentino purse, which was marked with the Italian label’s “V” logo.

Chopra Jonas' husband, Nick Jonas, also attended the premiere. There, he wore a navy Fendi suit over a light blue dress shirt, which he accessorized with a pair of white sneakers.

The married duo was similarly joined by Chopra Jonas' costars, including Richard Madden, Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville.



Renee Dominguez/Getty Priyanka Chopra Jonas

And while Chopra Jonas admits that it takes her time to get ready for premieres such as the European one earlier this year, she tells PEOPLE that in her day-to-day life, it takes no time at all.

"I can take literally 10 minutes to get out of the door," she says. "I can be ready ... in 10 minutes if I know I'm not in front of a camera."

Noting how she doesn't "have the patience" to take any longer than 10 minutes to go about her day, Chopra Jonas says with a laugh, "When your job is getting dressed for a living, then you don't see the glamour of it at home."

"I'll find two outfits that I like, I'll decide which one I prefer, and then my hair and makeup is dictated by whatever the outfit is," she continues of her morning routine.

"And then it's usually a quick low bun, a ponytail, a top knot — one of those three different variants — and quick makeup. I hardly do any base, so I'll do mascara and a deep mouth, and I'm ready to go with some jewelry," Chopra Jonas adds.



Read the original article on People.