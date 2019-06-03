Priyanka Chopra: Duchess Meghan is the same 'authentic' person she was before meeting Prince Harry

Priyanka Chopra is proud of the way her friend, Duchess Meghan, has handled criticism, which Chopra says stems from racism.

Duchess Meghan has taken the brunt of her fair share of tabloid drama since becoming a member of the royal family. Friend Priyanka Chopra is impressed but not surprised at how well the newfound duchess has handled the scrutiny.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Chopra, 36, shared her thoughts on how Meghan has adapted to a life in the global spotlight — one often riddled with unfair judgment, as Chopra notes.

"It’s really unfortunate," she told the outlet. "But if there’s anyone who can handle it, it’s her.”

Chopra continued: “Of course (the criticism) has to do with racism, it’s an obvious reason. But the beauty of Meg is that she’s been herself through all of this. A lot of people got to know her after (she started dating Prince Harry), but I knew her before and she’s the same chick. Now that she’s got a real platform, she talks about the same things she always did."

The royal and Chopra met a few years back and "got on really well," she previously told Wendy Williams in 2017. Chopra recalled the two immediately hitting it off, and the "Baywatch" actress later attended the royal wedding.

"We spent hours speaking about the difference that influence and dialogue can make to the world before this whole thing happened, so what you see now is authentically her. She’s always been the girl wanting to move the needle,” Chopra added to The Times.

The two women have previously been accused of having beef with each other: tabloids ran amok after Chopra was absent from Meghan's New York baby shower and again when the Duchess didn't attend Chopra's elaborate wedding to Nick Jonas. But the actress maintains there's no bad blood between the two.

“Meghan is such a progressive, modern girl," Chopra said. "She’s what the world is today — a self-made woman who looks like each one of us. I mean, she’s stunning, but she is so completely herself.”

Could a member of the Jonas crew be headed for high office? Chopra later hinted at possible future political aspirations for herself and her husband.

"I would love to run for prime minister of India," she said. "I would love for Nick to run for president. I don't like the things associated with politics... but I know that both of us really want to make a change. Never say never."

