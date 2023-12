After 12-years in prison, Max (Cox) is diagnosed with terminal cancer and granted a compassionate release with the condition he reside with his daughter, Maxine (Beckinsale). With no love lost toward Max but financially strapped and working multiple jobs to raise her only son, Ezra (Convery), she begrudgingly agrees to the conditions. As Max seeks one last chance to redeem himself in her eyes, they must contend with his violent past as it comes back to haunt them all.

