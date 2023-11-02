New ‘Prison Break’ Series in the Works at Hulu

“ Prison Break ” is getting another sentence, as a new series set in the world of the beloved Fox drama is being developed by Hulu, Variety has confirmed.

“Mayans M.C.” co-creator and showrunner Elgin James is writing the show, which is in early stages of development, via his Sierra Drive banner. The new installment, via 20th Television, is not expected to feature the characters at the center of the original jailhouse drama, Michael Scofield (played by Wentworth Miller ) and Lincoln Burrows (Dominic Purcell).

More from Variety

James executive produces alongside Dawn Olmstead, “Prison Break” creator Paul Scheuring , Marty Adelstein and Neal Moritz. In addition to the Mayans-based “Sons of Anarchy” spinoff, James also co-created with Stephen Merchant the Amazon Studios/BBC One series “The Outlaws,” starring Christopher Walken.

“Prison Break” ran for five seasons on Fox and spawned a TV movie, “The Final Break,” and a low-budget spinoff, “Prison Break: Proof of Innocence,” which was exclusively available on mobile phones. The series also inspired a video game, online webisodes, a magazine and a novel.

“Prison Break” follows Lincoln Burrows, who has been sentenced to death for a crime he did not commit, and his brother Michael Scofield, who hatches a plan to help Lincoln escape from prison. The show was a ratings juggernaut and picked up a Golden Globe for best television series drama for its inaugural season.

The series also starred Robin Tunney, Peter Stormare, Amaury Nolasco, Marshall Allman, Wade Williams and Paul Adelstein . It was executive produced by Adelstein, Moritz, Matt Olmstead, Kevin Hooks, Dawn Parouse and Brett Ratner.

Deadline reported the news first.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.