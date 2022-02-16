Priscilla Presley's Son Navarone Garcia Marries Elisa Achilli: 'Can't Imagine Life Without Her'

priscilla presley

Lea Tatjana Elisa Achilli and Navarone Garcia

Navarone Garcia is a married man!

The son of Priscilla Presley wed his fiancée of over a year, Elisa Achilli, at Schloss Hünigen hotel in Konolfingen, Switzerland on Tuesday.

"I never thought I would find a counterpart that is so understanding and supportive," the frontman of Them Guns, 34, told PEOPLE exclusively. "She makes everything we do effortless, and I can't imagine life without her."

Achilli, 22, added, "Navarone is truly the most genuine, sweet and sensitive man I have ever known and I'm so lucky that after four years of long-distance, we can start our life together as husband and wife."

Garcia and Achilli — who wore an Anastasia Bull gown — were married in an outdoor ceremony attended by family and friends including his mother. Following the ceremony, well-wishers tossed multi-colored flower petals into the air.

Presley said she was "overjoyed" for the couple in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE.

"They've been together for four years and we've all have been waiting patiently for this day," she shared.

Jerry Schilling, a talent manager and longtime friend of Elvis Presley, also watched the festivities via Zoom.

Garcia proposed to Achilli on Christmas in 2020 and announced the engagement on social media.

"SHE SAID YESSSS!!! MERRY CHRISTMAS!! #Engaged #MERRYCHRISTMAS #happyholidays," he wrote alongside an image of her engagement ring on Instagram.

Garcia is the son of Presley and her ex-husband Marco Garibaldi, whom she divorced in 2006.