Priscilla Presley Talks Trusting Sofia Coppola With Life Story in ‘Priscilla’ First Look: ‘She Just Got Me’

Priscilla Presley talks about trusting director Sofia Coppola with her life story in a first look video for the upcoming biopic Priscilla.

“I’ve seen all of her movies, and her sensitivity, her understanding of women, she puts her heart and soul into it,” Presley said of the filmmaker who also helmed Lost in Translation, The Virgin Suicides, and Marie Antoinette. “I would never do this with anyone else… She just got me, and I trusted her.”

“Elvis and Priscilla are such American legends. They’re our version of royalty,” Coppola adds in the video. “When I read Priscilla’s memoir, I was just struck with what an unusual wild ride her life has been. We know so much about Elvis, and it was really important to me to show the story through Priscilla’s experience.”

“It’s a long story,” Presley quipped.

Priscilla — starring Cailee Spaeny in the title role alongside Jacob Elordi’s Elvis — will be released on Nov. 3 via A24.

Rolling Stone said of the biopic upon its premiere at the Venice Film Festival, “You couldn’t ask for a better person to handle this material than Coppola, who’s no stranger to depicting young female protagonists and the powerful men who enjoy keeping them locked in gilded cages… People may fault Coppola for dipping her toe in familiar terrain, but it’s hard to argue with the result: a transportive, heartbreaking journey into the dark heart of celebrity, and her finest film since Lost in Translation.”

