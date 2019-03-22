Priscilla Presley slams report about declining health: 'Don't plan my funeral just yet'

Priscilla Presley, pictured at the 2019 Movieguide Awards Gala on Feb. 8, shoots down rumors that she is so ill she’s she planning her funeral. “I’m very healthy,” she writes. (Photo: Faye Sadou/MediaPunch /IPX/AP Images)

Contrary to what’s written in the pages of the National Enquirer, Priscilla Presley is not dying.

The actress, businesswoman, activist and ex-wife of Elvis Presley, 73, found herself having to debunk tabloid stories claiming that, after a skin cancer scare last summer, she’s planning her own funeral and “secretly reached out to Graceland’s trustees about being buried there” because she “still thinks of herself as Elvis’s widow and her rightful resting place is next to him.” The piece appeared in the American Media-owned Enquirer tabloid as well as on the company’s site Radar Online.

This is the Enquirer folks… please don’t believe everything you read. Don’t plan my funeral just yet, I’m very healthy. Never planned on being buried next to Elvis. What will they come up with next!? 🤣 — Priscilla Presley (@Cilla_Presley) March 21, 2019





While Priscilla didn’t address whether or not she has or had skin cancer (a representative hasn’t replied to Yahoo Entertainment’s inquiry), she did say, “This is the Enquirer folks… please don’t believe everything you read. Don’t plan my funeral just yet, I’m very healthy. Never planned on being buried next to Elvis. What will they come up with next!?”

Now in her seventies, Priscilla, who produced HBO’s Elvis Presley: The Searcher last year, remains very active — and not just during her stint on Dancing With the Stars. For a time, she was actually raising her granddaughters — Lisa Marie Presley’s 10-year-old twins Finley and Harper — when her daughter’s custody battle with Michael Lockwood was especially messy. (It’s still messy. )

Presley, who still works on behalf of Elvis’s estate. hasn’t stepped back from the public eye since the American Media publications reported that “she underwent surgery last summer to remove potentially deadly skin cancer from her face.” Last month, she attended the 27th Annual Movieguide Awards in L.A. She was among the guests for her good friend Michael Bublé’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Induction Ceremony in November. She has also made several other appearances — including at a protest of the mistreatment of animals — pretty much non-stop.

