Priscilla Presley says it’s ‘been a difficult time’ in first post since Lisa Marie Presley’s death

Priscilla Presley is mourning the death of her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, following her memorial at Graceland.

The only child of Priscilla and Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley died Jan. 12 at the age of 54. She had been rushed to the hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest.

One day after Lisa Marie Presley was laid to rest on the front lawn of the former home of her rock ‘n’ roll legend father, Priscilla thanked people for their support.

“Thank you all for your condolences, you have touched me with your words,” she tweeted on Jan. 23. “It has been a very difficult time but just knowing your love is out there makes a difference.”

Her latest statement comes after the 77-year-old gave a speech at her daughter's memorial.

“Lisa Marie Presley was an icon, a role model, a superhero to many people all over the world,” she read. “But mama was my icon, my role model, my superhero, in much more ways than one. Even now, I can’t get across everything there is to be understood or known about her. But as she always said, ‘I’ll do my best.’”

Priscilla Presley also read a tribute that one of her granddaughters wrote, saying in part, “She always knew she wouldn’t be here too long. Childhood passes by with a glimpse of her green eye. She then grew a family of her own. Then came her second child, leaving her with suspicion. Could this be the angel that takes me home?”

On Jan. 12, Priscilla Presley had posted an update on her Instagram page saying Lisa Marie Presley was having a health issue.

Lisa Marie Presley (left) with parents Elvis and Priscilla Presley in 1970. (Redferns / Getty Images)

“My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital,” she captioned a photo of them both. “She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers. We feel the prayers from around the world, and ask for privacy during this time.”

Hours later, Priscilla Presley would go on to confirm the death of her only daughter.

​“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us…She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known,” she said in a statement to NBC News.

“Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie,” a previous statement had read. “They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time.”

Lisa Marie Presley had four children. She is survived by 33-year-old daughter Riley Keough and twins Harper and Finley, 14. She was predeceased by son Benjamin, who died by suicide in 2020 at the age of 27.

Lisa Marie Presley’s death sparked an outpouring of tributes from Hollywood. She had recently attended the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10, when Austin Butler won for best actor in a motion picture (drama) for his portrayal of her father in the biopic “Elvis.”

Priscilla Presley,Lisa Marie Presley,Benjamin Keough,Riley Keough (Mark Humphrey / AP)

Lisa Marie Presley had not been shy about sharing her love of the film and what it meant to her family.

“I do want to take a moment to let you know that I have seen Baz Luhrmann’s movie ‘Elvis’ twice now, and let me tell you that it is nothing short of spectacular,” she wrote on Instagram, in part, last year. “Absolutely exquisite. Austin Butler channeled and embodied my father’s heart and soul beautifully. In my humble opinion, his performance is unprecedented and FINALLY done accurately and respectfully. (If he doesn’t get an Oscar for this, I will eat my own foot, haha.)”

“What moved me to tears as well was watching Riley and Harper, and Finley afterwards, all 3 visibly overwhelmed in the best way possible way, and so filled with pride about their grandfather and his legacy in a way that I have not previously experienced,” she added. “It breaks my heart that my son isn’t here to see it. He would have absolutely loved it as well.”

