‘Priscilla’ Gets 7-Minute-Plus Ovation As Sofia Coppola’s Biopic World Premieres In Venice

Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla got a rousing response at its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival on Monday evening. The pic, a biopic of Priscilla Presley, who was in attendance for the move based on the memoir she co-authored, scored a 7-minute, 45-second ovation.

Just as the Venice press corps was moved earlier today by Presley’s presence, so too were ticket holders inside the Sala Grande. The post-screening applause lasted until Presley exited the theater.

Priscilla Presley thanked the audience as Sofia Coppola’s biopic of her life received a more than 7-minute ovation at #Venezia80 pic.twitter.com/pYg45wqcWE — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) September 4, 2023

Coppola received plenty of hugs as she exited the room.

Also on hand were stars Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi, the film having been granted an interim agreement by SAG-AFTRA.

Jacob Elordi took his bows in front of the #Venezia80 crowd following the premiere of ‘Priscilla’ pic.twitter.com/qdD7OHTPF9 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) September 4, 2023

Written and directed by Coppola, Priscilla begins when teenage Priscilla Beaulieu meets Elvis at a party and the man who is already a meteoric rock-and-roll superstar becomes someone entirely unexpected in private moments: a thrilling crush, an ally in loneliness, a vulnerable best friend. From Priscilla’s point of view, the film looks at the unseen side of a great American myth in Elvis and Priscilla’s long courtship and turbulent marriage, from a German army base to his dream-world estate at Graceland.

Earlier today, Presley said of the movie, “It’s very difficult to sit and watch a film about you and about your life and about your love. Sofia did an amazing job, she did her homework… And I really put everything out for her that I could.”

Priscilla hits domestic theaters October 27 via A24. Mubi has also taken rights across multiple territories including the UK.

