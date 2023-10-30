‘Priscilla’ to Close Mumbai Festival, MUBI, PVR Inox to Release Theatrically in India

Sofia Coppola ’s “Priscilla” will be the closing film of the ongoing Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival.

The film will receive its South Asia Premiere on Nov. 3 at the festival. It world premiered at Venice where Cailee Spaeny was awarded the Volpi Cup for best actress for her portrayal of Priscilla.

In the film, when teenage Priscilla Beaulieu meets Elvis Presley at a party, the man who is already a meteoric rock-and-roll superstar becomes someone entirely unexpected in private moments – a thrilling crush, an ally in loneliness and a vulnerable best friend.

Anu Rangachar, head of the international program at the Mumbai festival, said: “In ‘Priscilla,’ Sofia Coppola’s storytelling is bold in exploration and delicate in expression. Based on a self-expressed story of love, Cailee Spaeny in the titular role, shines like a diamond in this nuanced tale about teenage dreams and toxic love . We are delighted to announce ‘Priscilla’ as the closing film at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival.”

MUBI owns all rights to “Priscilla” in India. The film will release across the country via MUBI in partnership with PVR Inox Pictures.

Svetlana Naudiyal, programming director, Asia, MUBI said, “We are thrilled to continue our long-standing partnership with the prestigious Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, celebrating our shared love for cinema. Through this collaboration, we are excited to hold the South Asia premiere of Sofia Coppola’s acclaimed film ‘Priscilla.’ The title has received widespread recognition worldwide and is highly anticipated among the India audiences.”

The festival opened on Oct. 27 with Hansal Mehta’s “The Buckingham Murders,” headlined by Kareena Kapoor Khan.

