Priscilla
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Teenager Priscilla Beaulieu's life changes when she meets rock-and-roll superstar Elvis Presley. Privately, he becomes her crush, her companion in solitude, and her best friend. Sofia Coppola narrates the untold story of Elvis and Priscilla's complex relationship, from their courtship on a German Army base to life at Graceland. It's a detailed portrait of a love story tangled with fantasy and fame.