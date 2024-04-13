Princesses, Spiderman delight at annual KidzTime bash

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW)– Broadway the Beach’s annual KidzTime festival brought plenty of sunshine and smiles to hundreds of patrons on Saturday — making up for a March rain out.

The event, which was free and open to the public, featured appearances by Spider-Man and Disney’s Encanto princesses.

Live entertainment, vendors and a fire show rounded out the fun.

Melissa Armstrong, Broadway at the Beach’s marketing director, said the festival have become a popular tradition.

“We are just thrilled with the turn out today, and seeing all these smiling faces and everyone happy and having a good time, that’s what it’s all about,” she said.

The KidzTime Festival ran from noon to 4 p.m.

