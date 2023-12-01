Princess Kate Middleton & Prince William Share Rare PDA At Royal Variety Performance

Princess Kate Middleton and Prince William never fail to give the red carpet a royal treatment! The future monarchs stepped out for the Royal Variety Performance in London on Thursday, where Kate dazzled in an elegant blue gown by Safiyaa with split sleeves and Will accompanied her in a dapper tux. The pair even shared a rare moment of public affection, holding hands in what appeared to be a supportive gesture from the prince as he and Kate stepped into the event together. The mom of three wore her signature brunette locks in a sleek blowout with curtain bangs and accessorized with sparkling formal jewels. She and William maintained smiles while reportedly ignoring questions about Omid Scobie's explosive new book "Endgame" about the royal family, and they took their positivity inside the venue where they received flowers and were seen applauding from their seats. This year's Royal Variety Performance marks Kate's first time at the show in two years and stars including Cher, Zara Larsson, "Ted Lasso" star Hannah Waddingham and more all took the stage. The event has benefited the Royal Variety Charity since 1921 which aims to help entertainment industry performers in need.

