Princess Diaries ' Heather Matarazzo Clarifies She's Not the Mom of Stranger Things Star Gaten Matarazzo

Stranger Things fans may not accept it, but Heather Matarazzo is, in fact, not related to star Gaten Matarazzo.

The Princess Diaries star took to TikTok to poke fun at the numerous comparisons to the actor, who plays Dustin Henderson on the hit Netflix show and happens to share her last name.

Matarazzo, 39, posted a 20-second clip of herself as she looked at a reaction from a male TikTok user who Google searched Gaten, 19, to link the two actors with the caption: "WHY IS NO ONE TALKING ABOUT THIS?"

The TikTok user continued, "DUSTIN'S MOM IS LILLY MOSCOVITZ FROM PRINCESS DIARIES?" Heather smiled and shook her head to reply "no" in response.

In her caption, Heather wrote, "I adore #gatenmatarazzo but he is NOT my son."

Of course, some of the confusion stems from the fact that Gaten's mother's name is also named Heather.

Heather went on to post a follow-up video, after stating she has received numerous messages about her rumored relationship to the star.

"I just wanted to clarify something because I've been getting a number of messages regarding this," she said. "I absolutely adore Gaten Matarazzo, I think he is brilliant, I think he is wonderful; but I cannot claim him as my son. Because he is not," she added.

She went to note that she would not mind if Gaten dispelled the rumor as well.

"Gaten, if you would like to help confirm this, that would be greatly appreciated. I also wonder how inundated you're getting with messages as well. So yes, love Gaten Matarazzo but not my kid. I have no kids–they're all fur babies, I have four-legged babies," she said.

Meanwhile, Gaten is currently starring in his first performance in the Tony-winning best musical, Dear Evan Hansen.

This marks the long-awaited return to the stage for him. The actor — an advocate for cleidocranial dysplasia, a condition that affects the development of bones and teeth — made his Broadway debut at the age of 9 in Priscilla, Queen of the Desert. He went on to appear in Godspell in 2013 for a one-night-only performance and was last seen as Gavroche in the 2014 revival of Les Misérables, a role he also played on the 25th Anniversary North American tour.

"I'm so stoked," he said on Live with Kelly and Ryan in May. "I got the news a little while ago, which is so mean because I want to tell everyone in my entire life and I haven't been able to until now. Now I can, and I'm so excited!"

"Words could never express how truly honored I am to be a part of this company," he added, in a statement. "This show has taught me so much about myself and to be able to participate in any capacity, let alone on Broadway, makes me want to melt. I am ecstatic to be back on stage and eternally grateful for the opportunity."