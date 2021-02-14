Princess Diana Announced Her Second Pregnancy on Valentine's Day, Just Like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Like mother, like son!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced on Valentine's Day that they are expecting their second child together. Their son Archie Harrison, who turns 2 on May 6, will soon be a big brother.

The date of their baby announcement is extra special since his late mother Princess Diana officially announced she was expecting her second child — Harry — on Valentine's Day 1984.

According to an archived Daily Express newspaper from the time, Diana's pregnancy was made public in a statement from Buckingham palace that said Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip were "delighted" by the news, adding that Diana, who was then 22, had "no preference whether it is a boy or girl."

One headline said it would be "Double the Fun and Double the Mischief" alongside a photo of Prince William, who was 20 months old at the time of the announcement. Diana and Prince Charles welcomed second son Harry on Sept. 15, 1984.

Meghan, 39, and Harry, 36, announced their pregnancy news on Sunday with a stunning black-and-white photo that was taken remotely via iPad by their friend and longtime photographer, Misan Harriman. A smiling (and barefoot!) Harry looks lovingly at Meghan, who cradles her baby bump as she lays in his lap.

"We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child," a spokesperson for the couple told PEOPLE.

The happy news comes after Meghan revealed she suffered a miscarriage last July. "Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few," she wrote in a searingly honest and heartbreaking New York Times essay on Nov. 25.

A long-awaited statue to honor Diana is set to be installed on July 1, what would have been her 60th birthday. William, 38, and Harry issued a rare joint statement last August announcing that the statue will stand in the garden of their mother's former home, Kensington Palace, and help people "reflect on her life and legacy."