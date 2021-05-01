Princess Charlotte Turns 6 with a New Birthday Portrait Taken by Mom Kate Middleton!

Duchess of Cambridge/PA

Happy birthday, Princess Charlotte!

The young royal turns 6 on May 2 and proud parents Kate Middleton and Prince William have released an adorable new picture to celebrate the occasion.

In the candid snap, which was taken by mom Kate this weekend in Norfolk, Charlotte flashes the camera a smile while wearing a floral dress.

The photo comes just days after William and Kate celebrated their 10th anniversary with the release of a home movie of Charlotte and her siblings Prince George, 7, and Prince Louis, 3. In the video, the family is seen playing outside of their Norfolk home, climbing trees, toasting marshmallows and running on the beach.

Louis just celebrated a major milestone himself — starting preschool! The royal toddler is now going to London's Willcocks Nursery School, where Charlotte also attended.

The family is likely spending the weekend at their country home, Anmer Hall, on Queen Elizabeth's Sandringham estate, in Norfolk – around 100 miles north of London – as it is a long weekend with a public holiday on Monday in the U.K.

Will Warr Princess Charlotte and Prince George

RELATED: Royal Family Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos of Prince Philip with George, Charlotte and Louis!

Will Warr Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte

Last year, on Charlotte's fifth birthday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge issued pictures of Charlotte helping pack and deliver food parcels and homemade pasta to locals amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

As Charlotte and George came to the end of their Easter break, mom Kate took Charlotte and George to a London store for some shopping.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

AARON CHOWN/POOL/AFP via Getty Prince Louis, Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte

Story continues

"I've always been a Kate Middleton fan... today she was in one of my stores on the Kings Road with George and Charlotte, what the team told me about how she was with them and how the kids were with each other makes me like her even more!," shop owner Alexa wrote on Twitter.

RELATED: Royal Family Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos of Prince Philip with George, Charlotte and Louis!

And she shared how the royal children "had a budget that they stuck to and paid for their own things with their own money."

"Just normal well brought up children and a normal parent trying to do the right thing and that's just lovely!" Alexa said.

Kensington Palace/Twitter Princess Charlotte

Get the premiere issue of PEOPLE Royals for glamorous new photos and inside stories royals fans haven't seen or read elsewhere! Subscribe at peopleroyals.com/launch

Charlotte and her siblings regularly join their parents on outings (including to a soccer match) and have been spotted with Kate at Sainsbury's in King's Lynn, Norfolk, picking up Halloween costumes and, on another occasion, buying the weekly groceries.