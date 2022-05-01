Princess Charlotte Celebrates 7th Birthday with New Photos Taken by Kate Middleton!

princess charlotte

Happy birthday, Princess Charlotte!

In honor of Charlotte's 7th birthday on Monday, proud parents Kate Middleton and Prince William have released new photos of the princess — snapped by mom Kate.

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share three new photographs of Princess Charlotte ahead of her seventh birthday tomorrow," the couple said in a statement on Sunday.

The sweet portraits were taken in Norfolk this weekend by Kate, who also just celebrated her 11th wedding anniversary with William on Friday.

And since Monday is a public holiday in the U.K., Charlotte has the day off from school to continue the celebrations. The young royal and her big brother Prince George both attend the $ 30,000-per-year private school Thomas's Battersea in London.

Charlotte, who has been learning ballet and has taken up horseback riding at the family's country home in Norfolk, also loves "getting her hands messy" while making homemade pizzas, Kate has revealed.

Prince William and Kate Middleton St. George's Chapel Easter Service

Antony Jones/GC Images Kate Middleton, Prince George, Prince William and Princess Charlotte at Windsor Castle on Easter Sunday - April 2022

The princess has made a few high-profile royal appearances already this year. She joined her parents and Prince George at church for Easter Sunday, and in March, she attended her great-grandfather Prince Philip's memorial service, where she was pictured catching a glimpse of herself on the TV screens set up around Westminster Abbey.