'The Princess Bride' turns 30: Rob Reiner, Robin Wright, Billy Crystal dish about making the cult classic

It’s no secret “The Princess Bride” was not a box office success when it opened in 1987. And it’s also no secret that thanks to home video, cable, DVD, and now Blu-ray, the charmingly funny fractured fairy tale directed by Rob Reiner and adapted by William Goldman from his 1973 novel, has become part of the cultural landscape.

Stars Chris Sarandon, Cary Elwes, and Wallace Shawn once did a Q&A after a screening for an audience of 5,000 people. Rabid fans approached the stars reciting their lines — especially Mandy Patinkin’s “Hello, my name is Inigo Montoya. You killed my father. Prepare to die,” and Shawn’s “Inconceivable.” Even Ted Cruz reenacted the hilarious scene featuring Billy Crystal as Miracle Max and Carol Kane as his wife Valerie during the 2016 presidential campaign.

But did you know the film once saved a woman’s life?

“Honestly, I’m not making this up,” said Reiner. “This is the honest to God truth.”

Reiner, his producing partner Andrew Scheinman, and a mutual friend who was a producer on the 1985 Chevy Chase hit “Fletch” were having lunch one day.

“We were talking about people quoting ‘The Princess Bride’ all the time and it was just going into profits after all of those years,” noted Reiner. Their friend said, “You know, I produced this movie ‘Fletch’ and people tell me in colleges that they quote it all the time.”

After their friend left, Reiner and Schienman were sitting at their table when a young woman who had heard their conversation approached them. “I am an extreme skier,” she explained. “And ‘The Princess Bride’ saved my life.”

She recounted the time an avalanche trapped her and several other skiers. Being an avid fan of “The Princess Bride,” she knew every line from the film.

“‘When we were freezing, I did the entire movie to keep everybody occupied and to keep everybody up, happy and listening,'” Reiner remembered the woman saying.

“I am not exaggerating — then she said ‘You know, because “Fletch” just wouldn’t do.’ That was the best line I ever got. ‘The Princess Bride’ saved my life.”

With the 30th anniversary of the film’s release on Sept. 25, Reiner and stars Elwes (Westley), Sarandon (Prince Humperdinck), Robin Wright (Buttercup), Crystal (Miracle Max), Kane (Valerie), and Fred Savage (the Grandson) talked with Variety about their experiences making the film and its extraordinary afterlife.

In the Beginning

William Goldman is Reiner’s favorite author and “The Princess Bride” is his favorite novel. In fact, his father Carl Reiner gave him the novel about the beautiful Buttercup and the love of her life, Westley, who, with the help of a Spanish fencing master and a massive wrestler from Greenland, rescues her from the evil Prince Humperdinck to whom she is engaged.

When “All in the Family” actor Reiner became a filmmaker with 1984’s “This Is Spinal Tap,” he had his heart set on making “Princess Bride” as a movie.

But no one else did.

“It was an impossible sell,” said Reiner. “The funny thing about it was that before I made ‘Stand by Me’ — I had made ‘Spinal Tap’ and ‘The Sure Thing’ — I had a meeting with this executive at Paramount. She said, ‘We love your films. What do you want to do next? I said, ‘Well, you don’t want to do what I want to do.’ She said, ‘No, that’s not true. I want to do what you want to do. I said, ‘No, no. You want me to do what you want to do.’ She said, ‘No, no. I want to do what you want to do. What is it?’ I said ‘The Princess Bride.’ She said, ‘Well, anything but that.'”

Reiner discovered that since the book was published, filmmakers had tried and failed to bring “Princess Bride” to the big screen. “Francois Truffaut was involved for a while,” said Reiner.

So were Richard Lester, Robert Redford, and Norman Jewison.

Eventually, producer Norman Lear, whom Reiner worked for on “All in the Family” and had funded “Spinal Tap,” gave him the money to make “Princess Bride,” which was distributed by 20th Century Fox.

Andre the Giant, Mandy Patinkin, and Wallace Shawn on the set of ‘The Princess Bride’ in 1987.

Reiner had a great working relationship with Goldman during the production. He warmly recalled the initial meeting he and Scheinman had with Goldman at the writer’s apartment in New York City.

“I started going through what I thought should be done and was more in line with the book. He was sitting quietly. At one point, he got up to get something to drink in the kitchen. Bill Goldman comes back into the room and he’s got this high, squeaky voice and goes, ‘Well, I just think this is going great.’ I have never been as high at any moment in my whole career because here was a guy I idolized basically saying, ‘I like what you want to do with this.'”