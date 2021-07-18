Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi pays loving tribute on first wedding anniversary

Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, are sharing another first.

The couple, who announced in May that they’re expecting their first baby in fall, celebrated their first wedding anniversary on Saturday.

Mozzi marked the occasion with an emotional love note on his verified Instagram account.

"I can't believe it has been 1 year,” he wrote with heart, bride and ring emojis. “Every second of every day since has been so full of joy, happiness, laughter and love. You are the kindest, loveliest and most beautiful person in the world. Thank you my darling for every second."

The post was accompanied by hilltop-view selfie of the couple, casually dressed. In it, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s oldest daughter dons oversized sunglasses and flashes a broad smile.

The couple were photographed July 8 at the Wimbledon tennis championships, where Beatrice, 32, cradled her bump, wearing a chic black-and-white polka-dotted dress.

Mozzi, the CEO of architecture/design studio Banda Property, has a young son, Wolfie, from a previous relationship with American architect and designer Dara Huang.

The couple married in 2020 in a small delayed ceremony amid the coronavirus pandemic at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at the Royal Lodge in Windsor. They were joined by close family, including Beatrice's grandparents, Queen Elizabeth and the late Prince Philip.

Beatrice wore a vintage Norman Hartnell dress loaned by the queen, Buckingham Palace told USA TODAY in a statement.

The dress, crafted from peau de soie taffeta with organza sleeves and trimmed with duchess satin, was worn with a 1919 Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara that the queen wore on her own wedding day. It was made from a diamond necklace gifted by Queen Victoria, according to the palace.

After the wedding, Beatrice's bouquet – made up of light pink and cream-colored sweet peas, trailing jasmine, ivory spray roses, pink o'hara garden roses, pink wax flower, pale pink astible and myrtle springs – was placed at the tomb of the Unknown Warrior at Westminster Abbey.

Contributing: Hannah Yasharoff, Sara M Moniuszko and Morgan Hines

