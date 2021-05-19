Princess Beatrice Expecting Her First Child with Husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Benjamin Wheeler/PA Wire Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

There's another royal baby on the way — this time for Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi!

Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter announced that she is pregnant with her first child. This will be the second grandchild for her parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, as her sister Princess Eugenie welcomed son August in February.

The announcement was made in a simple statement from Buckingham Palace early on Wednesday: "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year."

"The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news."

The new baby will be Queen Elizabeth's 12th great-grandchild once Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's baby girl arrives in the coming weeks. The news came on the third anniversary of Harry and Meghan's wedding.

The news comes 10 months after Princess Beatrice and Edo, as her husband is affectionately known, tied the knot in a low-key wedding ceremony last July. Only a small group of around 20 close friends and family, including the Queen and Prince Philip, were invited to catch sight of Beatrice walking down the aisle in the gown at the private ceremony, which had to be rescheduled from it's original May 29th date due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The short service featured both personal touches and pandemic health practices: In accordance with government guidelines, no hymns were sung, but the bride’s and groom’s mothers (Fergie and Nikki Williams-Ellis) read two of the couple’s favorite poems, Sonnet 116 by William Shakespeare and “I Carry Your Heart with Me” by American poet E.E. Cummings.

Benjamin Wheeler/PA Wire Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice

With the wedding, Princess Beatrice also became a stepmother to Edo's young son — Christopher Woolf, known as "Wolfie" — from a previous relationship with American architect and designer Dara Huang.

Beatrice and Edoardo's wedding (where Wolfie had the important role of pageboy!) marked the first time since Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall married Prince Charles in 2005 that a member of the British royal family stepped into the position of stepmother. Beatrice is the first of her generation — and first grandchild of the monarch — to do so.

"Beatrice is a wonderful and very hands-on stepmom," a source previously told PEOPLE.

Benjamin Wheeler/PA Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

The insider previously also said that Princess Beatrice has "embraced [Wolfie] as part of her life from the outset."

"He is very much part of their life," the source said.

Another source added, "Edo is easily one of the best dads, he is so involved, and Beatrice is already showing that she’s a fantastic step-mummy. They’ve been on family vacations together [with his son]. They are really happy."