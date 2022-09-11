Princess Anne Curtsies to Her Mother Queen Elizabeth's Coffin in Emotional Moment Members of the public stand on Cannongate to watch the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard of Scotland, as it is driven through Edinburgh towards the Palace of Holyroodhouse, on September 11, 2022. - The coffin carrying the body of Queen Elizabeth II left her beloved Balmoral Castle on Sunday, beginning a six-hour journey to the Scottish capital of Edinburgh. (Photo by Jacob King / AFP) (Photo by JACOB KING/AFP via Getty Images)

The royal family is continuing to honor Queen Elizabeth II following her death on Thursday, as her daughter Princess Anne put on an emotional display this weekend.

Princess Anne, who was standing alongside Prince Andrew, her husband Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence, and others in Edinburgh, curtsied in front of her mother's coffin as it entered the Palace of Holyroodhouse on Sunday. The coffin departed Balmoral Castle around 10 a.m. GMT Sunday, and traveled toward London decorated in flowers and draped in the Royal Standard of Scotland.

RELATED: King Charles Arrives at Buckingham Palace for a Busy Fourth Day as Monarch

Members of the public stand on Cannongate to watch the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard of Scotland, as it is driven through Edinburgh towards the Palace of Holyroodhouse, on September 11, 2022. - The coffin carrying the body of Queen Elizabeth II left her beloved Balmoral Castle on Sunday, beginning a six-hour journey to the Scottish capital of Edinburgh. (Photo by Jacob King / AFP) (Photo by JACOB KING/AFP via Getty Images)

JACOB KING/AFP via Getty

The palace, where it entered while greeted by Her Majesty's family, will house the coffin for a night before it travels on Edinburgh's Royal Mile to St. Giles Cathedral on Monday. Its continued whereabouts can be mapped throughout the week before Queen Elizabeth's state funeral on Sept. 19.

Gosh. #princessanne curtsying her late mother #QueenElizabeth’s coffin is incredibly powerful pic.twitter.com/tMplosbdTs — My name is Rob 🏳️‍🌈 (@Nutbourne16) September 11, 2022

The coffin's journey to the Scottish capital of Edinburgh was six hours long, and it was seen by thousands on the way as they took photos and paid their respects to the queen. Some spectators brought their children to hold on their shoulders for a better view.

The hearse carrying the coffin was see-through at the back, allowing the public to get a glimpse of the coffin as it was dressed in the Royal Standard of Scotland.

Members of the public gather to watch the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard of Scotland, as it is driven through Edinburgh towards the Palace of Holyroodhouse, on September 11, 2022. - The coffin carrying the body of Queen Elizabeth II left her beloved Balmoral Castle on Sunday, beginning a six-hour journey to the Scottish capital of Edinburgh. (Photo by Jane Barlow / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JANE BARLOW/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

JANE BARLOW/POOL/AFP via Getty

RELATED: Where Will Queen Elizabeth Be Buried? All About the Monarch's Final Resting Place

Story continues

While the coffin has been traveling, PEOPLE confirmed on Sunday that Her Majesty's beloved corgis will have a new home following her death, as they will be residing with the Duke and Duchess of York — Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, aka Fergie.

"The corgis will return to live at Royal Lodge with the Duke and Duchess. It was the Duchess who found the puppies, which were gifted to Her Majesty by the Duke," an insider close to the Duke said.

TOPSHOT - Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence (4R), Britain's Sophie, Countess of Wessex (2R) and Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York (R) stands as Britain's Princess Anne, the Princess Royal curtseys to the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland, as it is carried in to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, in Edinburgh on September 11, 2022. - The coffin carrying the body of Queen Elizabeth II left her beloved Balmoral Castle on Sunday, beginning a six-hour journey to the Scottish capital of Edinburgh. (Photo by Aaron Chown / POOL / AFP) (Photo by AARON CHOWN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

AARON CHOWN/POOL/AFP via Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE h

Fergie and Andrew, who still reside together at their family home in Windsor despite a 1996 divorce, will house the two corgis, a breed that Queen Elizabeth had owned since she was just 7 years old.

According to the source, Fergie had "bonded with Her Majesty over dog-walking and riding horses and even after her divorce, she would continue her great friendship with Her Majesty, by walking the dogs in Frogmore and chatting."