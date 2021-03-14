Prince William's Children Make Cards Remembering 'Granny' Princess Diana for U.K. Mother's Day

·2 min read

Comic Relief/BBC Children in Need/Comic Relief via Getty Images; Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images Prince William and family, Princess Diana

Prince William's children are paying tribute to their late grandmother Princess Diana in a special way.

In honor of Mother's Day in the United Kingdom, which is celebrated this year on March 14, Kensington Palace shared a trio of handmade cards from Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2.

"This year Mother's Day will be different once again. Many of us will be apart from our loved ones, but looking forward to a time in the not too distant future when we can give our mother a hug again," read the Instagram post. "But for those experiencing bereavement, today may be particularly challenging."

"Each year on Mother's Day, George, Charlotte and Louis make cards remembering their Granny, Diana, for William," the post continued. "Whatever your circumstances, we are thinking of you this Mother's Day."

William, who is a patron of Child Bereavement UK, lost his mother in 1997, when he was 15 and his brother Prince Harry was 12.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@kensingtonroyal)

RELATED: Kate Middleton's Cutest Mom Moments with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

In addition to some colorful artwork, William and wife Kate Middleton's eldest children shared sweet messages to their late grandmother in this year's cards.

"Dear Granny Diana, Happy Happy mothers day," wrote George. "I love you very much and think of you always. Sending you lots of love."

"I am thinking of you on mothers day. I love you very much," added Charlotte in her own card. "Papa is missing you. Lots of love."

Kensington Royal/Instagram Prince George

Kensington Royal/Instagram Princess Charlotte

Kensington Royal/Instagram Prince Louis

Last year, Mother's Day was held in the U.K. on March 22, shortly before the start of their first COVID lockdown.

To celebrate the holiday that year, William and Kate shared a previously unseen photo on social media.

The photograph showed Charlotte and Kate sporting matching smiles as the little royal rides on her mom's back. In the background, George can be seen enjoying a piggyback ride from dad William.

RELATED VIDEO: Kate Middleton Gives a One-Word Description of Homeschooling in Her Most Relatable Comment Ever

