Prince William 'Very Upset' by How Prince Harry Pushed Back on Queen Elizabeth's Royal Statement: Report

Prince William is reportedly unhappy with the way his brother Prince Harry responded to Queen Elizabeth's announcement that Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have officially stepped down from their royal roles.

The Duke of Cambridge, 38, is "really sad and genuinely shocked" about his brother's behavior, according to a report by The Sunday Times.

A statement released on Friday by Buckingham Palace confirmed that Harry, 36, and Meghan, 39, won't return as working royals. The announcement came just over a year after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex first shared their plans to step down, which came with a one-year review period. As part of stepping down, they will no longer keep their patronages (their royal involvement with numerous U.K. charities).

"Following conversations with The Duke, The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service," the palace statement said.

In response, Harry and Meghan pushed back with a statement that pointedly referenced the Queen's: "We can all live a life of service. Service is universal."

According to The Sunday Times report, sources close to William said he's "very upset by what has happened," and found Harry and Meghan's behavior "insulting and disrespectful."

"You don't answer the Queen back — it's just not done," added another Sunday Times source.

Friends of the two brothers also told the newspaper that even after the latest developments, they still believe that William and Harry are open to healing their fractured relationship.

"It's still raw," a friend of William's told The Sunday Times. "He's very upset by what has happened, though absolutely intent that he and Harry's relationship will heal in time."

In response to the Queen's statement, Harry and Meghan's office also said that the couple "remain committed to their duty and service to the U.K. and around the world, and have offered their continued support to the organizations they have represented regardless of official role."

As part of stepping down, Harry will also lose his honorary military appointments, which will subsequently be redistributed "among working members of The Royal Family."

Other trusts and patronages that will revert to the Queen, 94, include the Queen's Commonwealth Trust, the Rugby Football Union, the Rugby Football League, the Royal National Theatre, and the Association of Commonwealth Universities.

Several of the patronages shared their gratitude to Harry and Meghan on social media amid the announcement.