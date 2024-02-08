Prince William Smiles With Tom Cruise In 1st Public Outings Since Royal Family Health Scares

Prince William is stepping up and stepping out during a difficult time. The Prince of Wales has made his first public appearance since news of his wife and his father's respective health issues. William, 41, returned to royal duties on Feb. 7 with back-to-back events just days after the palace announced King Charles' cancer diagnosis. William first hosted an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle before heading to a charity gala for London's Air Ambulance, where he mingled with surprise guest Tom Cruise. William briefly acknowledged the well wishes he and his loved ones have received following news of the king's illness and Princess Kate's abdominal surgery in mid-January. "I'd like to take this opportunity to say thank you, also, for the kind messages of support for Catherine and for my father, especially in recent days. It means a great deal to us all," he said in a speech, before giving pal and “fellow pilot” Tom a shoutout for his support at the gala.

View comments