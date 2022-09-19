Prince William, Prince Harry Walk Side-By-Side For Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Procession

Prince William and Prince Harry reunited once again for the state funeral of their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, at Westminster Abbey on Monday.

The brothers walked side-by-side during the processional behind Queen Elizabeth’s coffin on the way to the Abbey, with their cousin, Peter Phillips, to Harry’s left. At Prince Philip’s funeral last year, Peter notably walked between the two brothers.

The brothers later followed the queen’s coffin into the Abbey itself, where they were joined by other members of the royal family.

Prince William and Prince Harry arrive at Westminster Abbey in London on Sept. 19. (Photo: MARCO BERTORELLO via Getty Images)

Prince William and Prince Harry arrive at Westminster Abbey in London on Sept. 19. (Photo: MARCO BERTORELLO via Getty Images)

Prince William and Prince Harry watch as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is placed on a gun carriage ahead of the state funeral. (Photo: WPA Pool via Getty Images)

Prince William and Prince Harry watch as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is placed on a gun carriage ahead of the state funeral. (Photo: WPA Pool via Getty Images)

The Prince and Princess of Wales then walked in front of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, with their two children, 9-year-old Prince George and 7-year-old Princess Charlotte, walking alongside their parents.

Both William and Harry participated in a vigil for the queen on Saturday night, where they kept watched over the monarch’s coffin alongside Elizabeth’s six other grandchildren: Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie; Lady Louise Windsor; James, Viscount Severn; Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall.

Queen Elizabeth II 's grandchildren (L-R) Prince Harry and Prince William arrive to hold a vigil around the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, in Westminster Hall on Sep. 17. (Photo: AARON CHOWN via Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth II 's grandchildren (L-R) Prince Harry and Prince William arrive to hold a vigil around the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, in Westminster Hall on Sep. 17. (Photo: AARON CHOWN via Getty Images)

To see more photos from today’s funeral, see below:

HANNAH MCKAY via Getty Images

The Duke of Sussex stands next to King Charles III, Princess Anne and Prince William as they salute.

Christopher Furlong via Getty Images

Yeoman of the Guard at Westminster Abbey ahead of the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

WPA Pool via Getty Images

Guests arrive for the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey

Story continues

GEOFF PUGH via Getty Images

Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton, parents of Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, arrive at Westminster Abbey.

Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images

Coldstream Guards ahead of the state funeral Queen Elizabeth II on Sep. 19.

Peter Byrne - PA Images via Getty Images

Invited guests arriving at the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

OLI SCARFF via Getty Images

President Joe Biden arrives at Westminster Abbey.

Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images

President Joe Biden and Jill Biden in Westminster Abbey.

EMILIO MORENATTI via Getty Images

A marching band performs ahead of the funeral service for Queen Elizabeth II.

JAMES MANNING via Getty Images

French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron arrive at the state funeral.

Christopher Furlong via Getty Images

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Liz Truss, and Hugh O'Leary arrive at Westminster Abbey.

Christopher Furlong via Getty Images

Former Prime Ministers Gordon Brown and Tony Blair arrive at Westminster Abbey.

WPA Pool via Getty Images

Children view flower arrangements left outside Windsor Castle as they wait for the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II to arrive on Sep. 19, 2022 in Windsor, England. The committal service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, will take place following the state funeral at Westminster Abbey.

HANNAH MCKAY via Getty Images

King Charles III and Princess Anne, Princess Royal attend the state funeral for their mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Christopher Furlong via Getty Images

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrives at Westminster Abbey for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

BEN STANSALL via Getty Images

Gentlemen at Arms, the Queen's bodyguard takes part in the state funeral service.

Chris Jackson via Getty Images

Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern arrives.

Joe Maher via Getty Images

Catherine, Princess of Wales, Camilla, Queen Consort and Prince George of Wales are seen on The Mall ahead of the state funeral.

Tristan Fewings via Getty Images

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II with the Imperial State Crown resting on top is carried into Westminster Abbey.

PHIL NOBLE via Getty Images

The Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte and Prince George arrive.

SARAH MEYSSONNIER via Getty Images

King Charles III arrives with Princess Anne, Prince William, and Prince Harry for the funeral.

Chris Jackson via Getty Images

Princess Charlotte of Wales arrives at Westminster Abbey.

MARCO BERTORELLO via Getty Images

Prince William and Prince Harry walked side-by-side at Queen Elizabeth's funeral procession to Westminster Abbey, alongside their cousin, Peter Phillips.

Samir Hussein via Getty Images

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey.

BEN STANSALL via Getty Images

The Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince George of Wales, Peter Phillips, and Zara and Mike Tindall attend the state funeral service.

WPA Pool via Getty Images

The Princess of Wales, the Duchess of Sussex, Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive at the funeral.

WPA Pool via Getty Images

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II carried by pallbearers at the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey.

OLI SCARFF via Getty Images

The Prince of Wales follows the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in a Royal Standard and adorned with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre.

Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images

The Queen's funeral cortege borne on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy travels along The Mall.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.