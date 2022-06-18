Prince William Marks Father's Day by Sharing New Photo With Children Charlotte, George and Louis

Prince William and the kids for Father’s Day To mark Father’s Day tomorrow, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share a new photograph of The Duke, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The photograph was taken in Jordan in the Autumn of 2021.. Credit – Kensington Palace

Kensington Palace Princess Charlotte, Prince William, Prince Louis, Prince George

Prince William and his brood know how to have a royally good time!

The future king appears to be having a blast in a newly-released photograph released by Kensington Palace on Saturday to mark Father's Day.

The Duke of Cambridge is pictured with Princess Charlotte and Prince George on either side of him, while his youngest child with Kate Middleton hitches a ride on his shoulders.

William and his young ones, including Prince Louis, are seen laughing in the snap which is from their vacation to Jordan last fall.

"Happy Father's Day to fathers and grandfathers across the world today!" they posted on their official Instagram account.

Prince William is preparing to turn 40 years old on June 21. Last year he celebrated his 39th birthday on Father's Day.

In 2020 the Cambridges released a black-and-white photo to acknowledge William's role as a devoted dad but this year's snap may look familiar because another photograph from the Middle Eastern country was chosen as the family's holiday card.

The Duchess of Cambridge appeared in that image. "Delighted to share a new image of the family, which features on this year's Christmas card 🎄," the couple wrote on Instagram alongside the photo in December.

The British royals' latest photograph released to the public features a different backdrop but appears to have been taken on the same day as the princess and princess are wearing the same clothing.

Jordan is of particular significance to the family, especially Kate. Kate lived in Jordan for two years when he father worked for Brutish Airways. Prior to the family trip last year, William went on a royal tour of the country in 2018.

Last year they also paid tribute to the late Prince Philip, the father of Prince Charles. A video posted to social media showed images of Prince William and his brother Prince Harry with their dad at Balmoral when they were young children. It also showed Kate being walked down the aisle by her father at her 2011 wedding, and a picture of the Queen and Prince Philip with their grandchildren.

"Wishing fathers everywhere a happy Father's Day," the Instagram post caption read.