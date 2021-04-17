Prince William and Kate Middleton Honor 'Devoted' Prince Philip After His Funeral

Nicholas Rice
·3 min read
   Samir Hussein/WireImage;  

Prince William and Kate Middleton are continuing to pay tribute to Prince Philip.

Shortly after the late royal's funeral service on Saturday, William, 38, and Kate, 39, shared a short message on social media about the loss of their beloved family member. Posted to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's official Twitter account, the message praised the Duke of Edinburgh and his relationship with Queen Elizabeth.

"The Duke of Edinburgh was a devoted consort to Her Majesty The Queen for nearly 70 years, from Her Majesty's Accession in 1952 until his death," the message read.

Alongside the post were two photographs — a shot of the couple standing behind Philip's coffin, as well as another image showing William, brother Prince Harry and other family members following Philip's casket into St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

The official Instagram account for the Queen and her family shared another tribute. "In loving memory of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh" they wrote alongside a photo of the late royal tipping his hat.

RELATED: Kate Middleton Paid Tribute to the Queen at Prince Philip's Funeral with Sentimental Jewelry

Earlier this month, after Philip's death at age 99 on April 9, the royal family showed their respect when all three of the official royal Twitter and Instagram pages changed their icons.

Philip's grandson and granddaughter-in-law swapped out the smiling photo with their three children from last year, when they all participated in the "Clap for Carers" campaign near the start of the COVID-19 pandemic outside their Amner Hall country home.

In its place now is William and Kate's joint monogram. They also changed their cover photo on Twitter to a black-and-white photo of the Duke of Edinburgh.

       Prince William and Kate Middleton     

In the days before the funeral, the royal family shared several never-before-seen photos that showed Philip spending time with his family, many of which were taken by Kate.

Alongside one portrait of son Prince George sitting with Philip in a carriage, which Kate took in 2015, William shared a touching tribute — noting that Philip and Kate shared a special connection. 

"I feel lucky to have not just had his example to guide me, but his enduring presence well into my own adult life – both through good times and the hardest days," he wrote, adding, "I will always be grateful that my wife had so many years to get to know my grandfather and for the kindness he showed her."

