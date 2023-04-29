Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrate 12 years of marriage with a never-before-seen photo ahead of King's coronation

The Prince and Princess of Wales celebrated 12 years of marriage with a social media post. (Photo: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

It has been more than a decade since Prince William and Kate Middleton wed inside Westminster Abbey. Now, the Prince and Princess of Wales are marking their 12-year wedding anniversary with a never-before-seen photo.

The royals shared the sweet pic with social media. The photo, posted to the Prince and Princess of Wales Instagram account, featured the couple straddling bikes with their arms around each other.

“12 years,” read the caption, followed by a red heart emoji. At the time of publishing, this photo had over 1 million likes.

Fans of the couple gushed over the new photo.

“The most wonderful couple! I remember the wedding like it was yesterday! Wishing you many more years of happiness and health,” wrote a fan in the comments section.

“Love your dignity & resolve to rise above challenges," another commented. "The Queen & Prince Philip would be so proud of you as are we."

The royals are parents to Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 5.

Last week, the couple’s Instagram account remembered Queen Elizabeth II on what would have been her 97th birthday. The photo, taken by Middleton, showed Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis posing with their cousins and their grandmother.

“Today would have been Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s 97th birthday,” read the caption. “This photograph — showing her with some of her grandchildren and great grandchildren — was taken at Balmoral last summer.”

Middleton, who along with the rest of the royal family is preparing for King Charles’s coronation on May 6, recently spoke about her children’s paternal grandmother, Princess Diana.

On April 27, it was reported that Middleton told a fan that her engagement ring — the same blue sapphire ring worn by her husband's late mother — did not have to be altered, as she and the princess share a ring size.

"It's the same ring," Kate can be heard saying in a now-deleted social media video of the interaction. "And it's exactly the same size."

Middleton added that the ring "is very special."

"What an honor to be able to wear it," she said.

Princess Diana died following a car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997.