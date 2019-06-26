Prince William Says He'd 'Fully Support' His Children If They Were Gay

Prince William told reporters that he would “fully support” any of his children if they came out as LGBTQ.

The royal made the comments during his first visit to the Albert Kennedy Trust (AKT), a charity for homeless LGBTQ youths, in London on Wednesday. The charity said it was the first time a member of the royal family visited an LGBTQ youth charity.

During the visit, a man asked the royal “If your child one day in the future said, ‘Oh I’m gay, oh I’m lesbian,’ whatever, how would you react,” according to the Daily Mail.

William said that it would be “absolutely fine by me,” though he noted that there might be “backlash” that would worry him.

Prince William with his family. (Photo: KGC-178/STAR MAX/IPx) More

“The one thing I’d be worried about is how they – particularly the roles my children fill – is how that is going to be interpreted and seen,” the prince said, as reported by The Telegraph.

“It worries me, not because of them being gay, it worries me as to how everyone else will react and perceive it and then the pressure is then on them,” he said, adding that he’d spoken to the Duchess of Cambridge about the very same thing.

“I think communication is so important with everything, in order to help understand it you’ve got to talk a lot about stuff and make sure how to support each other and how to go through the process,” William added.

The Duke of Cambridge speaks to former and current service users during a visit to the Albert Kennedy Trust in London to learn about the issue of LGBTQ youth homelessness in London on June 26. (Photo: JONATHAN BRADY via Getty Images) More