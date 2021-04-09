  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Prince Philip's legacy will live on in Netflix's 'The Crown'

Kelly Lawler
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Britain's Prince Philip, who died at age 99 on Friday morning, left an indelible mark on the royal family and the U.K. during his time as Queen Elizabeth II's husband and partner. 

While Brits are familiar with Philip after more than half a century of royal engagements, and for his occasional media blunders, many Americans have come to "know" the prince mainly through Netflix's "The Crown," which premiered in 2016 and depicts the long reign of his wife the queen (Claire Foy and Olivia Colman). 

Portrayed by Matt Smith ("Doctor Who") at the series outset and Tobias Menzies ("Game of Thrones") in Seasons 3 and 4, the portrait of Phillip "Crown" painted was often less-than-flattering if eventually sympathetic. 

Prince Philip dies: Duke of Edinburgh, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, was 99

In Seasons 1 and 2, Smith's Philip is an unlikable villain. He has a near-constant scowl, is often cruel to Elizabeth, jealous of her power and fame, and cold to their children. He mocks her famous haircut, accuses her of infidelity (or, at least, unfaithful urges), and whines about what he perceives to be his impotence in the family and government. 

The series also implies he's connected to one of the U.K.'s most outrageous government scandals, the 1961 Profumo affair, in which powerful men were introduced to prostitutes at parties thrown by a man named Stephen Ward. It also implies that on his 1956 world tour, Philip was unfaithful to Elizabeth, and that as a young boy his parents blamed him for the tragic 1937 death of his sister, Princess Cecilie, and her entire family in a plane crash. 

Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II and Tobias Menzies as Prince Phillip in
Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II and Tobias Menzies as Prince Phillip in

In Season 3, as Menzies takes over the role, Phillip is portrayed as a softer man struggling with middle age. He comes to terms with his mother, a princess who chose the life of a Greek nun, and his own feelings of failure, best illustrated in an episode where he becomes obsessed with the 1969 moon landing. He is shown as more loyal to Elizabeth and an involved father to Princess Anne (Erin Doherty). 

In Season 4, Phillip and Elizabeth take a backseat to the younger royal drama, as Princess Diana (Emma Corrin) is introduced to the series, and the season is consumed with her and Prince Charles' (Josh O'Connor) relationship. Upon meeting Diana, Phillip is a staunch supporter of her as Charles' bride. As their marriage crumbles over the episodes, Phillip is among the royal family members who lobby to keep the couple together, although in a stirring scene in the Season 4 finale, he and Diana are portrayed in harsh conflict with each other over her role in the monarchy. 

Although "The Crown" often portrays Philip in a negative light, the series gives him credit for helping modernize the monarchy by making the decision to televise Elizabeth's coronation. It also suggests that Philip was crucial to Elizabeth's success as a monarch even if it took him significant time and effort to accept his role as a subordinate. 

Tobia Menzies in formal wear as Prince Philip.
Tobia Menzies in formal wear as Prince Philip.

So will "Crown" viewers remember an accurate portrait of Prince Philip? It's impossible to say. We will never really know the inner workings of the royal family, among the most private public figures anywhere. Their popularity relies on a sort of amiable distance. You see photos of their fashion, their weddings and their children, but you don't really know much about them on a deeper level. They're completely agreeable because they're so bland.

It's that unknowability that makes "Crown" so addictive. Royal watchers are hungry for any information we can find about the Windsors, and the series offers exactly the kind of soap opera and uptight British antics viewers expect. Philip is often depicted as a villain because the story needs one. 

Series writer Peter Morgan (who also scripted Helen Mirren's "The Queen") offers what you might call "informed speculation" about what goes on behind the palace walls. It's impossible to fact-check the portrayal of Philip beyond a surface level. When USA TODAY spoke to a royal historian about the accuracy of the second season of "Crown," he said that Philip wasn't part of the Profumo scandal and didn't cause his sister's death. But he couldn't comment on the character of the man. 

"Crown" is not yet done telling Elizabeth and Philip's stories. There are many years left in Elizabeth's reign for the show to dramatize, and two more confirmed seasons to come on Netflix. Oscar-nominee Jonathan Pryce will take over the role in Season 5, alongside Imelda Staunton as Elizabeth and Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret. The "Crown" version of Philip has time to evolve, and our memory of him may yet change. 

Prince Philip has died: Will there be a state funeral? Your questions, answered

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Prince Philip death: His legacy will live on in 'The Crown'

Recommended Stories

  • Millie Bobby Brown had the best response to David Harbour teasing Stranger Things spoilers

    This is going to be epic

  • Prince Philip has died: Will there be a state funeral? Your questions, answered

    When is Prince Philip's funeral? Will Queen Elizabeth be in mourning? Will he be buried at Windsor Castle?

  • Mrs. World arrested for allegedly injuring Mrs. Sri Lanka

    Mrs. World 2020 winner Caroline Jurie took the crown from Mrs. Sri Lanka winner Pushpika De Silva, claiming she couldn't win because she's divorced.

  • Here’s My Honest Review of ‘Thunder Force’ (Which Just Hit Netflix)

    *Warning: Minor spoilers ahead*Prepare for blastoff, because Thunder Force is finally available to stream on...

  • Even the Subpar Superhero Comedy Thunder Force Can't Fully Extinguish Melissa McCarthy's Gifts

    Melissa McCarthy becomes an accidental superhero in 'Thunder Force' Credit - HOPPER STONE/NETFLIX © 2021 —© 2021 Netflix, Inc. Because superhero movies are here to stay, you almost can’t blame filmmakers for trying to reclaim them—for believing they can make better ones, or at least just smarter ones, than those that emerge from the tireless Marvel and DC Play-Doh Pumper. Thunder Force, starring Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer as a duo of superpower-enhanced Chicago crime fighters, isn’t exactly better than a typical Marvel movie: this is a modest affair, with minimal (though perfectly adequate) special effects, and a plot that takes way too long to get cooking.

  • ‘Fox & Friends’ Inevitably Blames Harry and Meghan for Prince Philip’s Death

    Fox NewsMinutes after the British royal family announced that Queen Elizabeth II’s husband, Prince Philip, had died at the age of 99, the sleuths at Fox & Friends blamed their inevitable culprits: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.Host Brian Kilmeade immediately linked the death of the extremely old and sickly Duke of Edinburgh to Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired last month and contained shocking claims of racism and cruel treatment against Meghan by royal family members.Kilmeade said on Friday’s show: “There are reports that [Philip] was enraged after the interview and the fallout from the interview with Oprah Winfrey, so here he is trying to recover and he’s hit with that.”Brian Kilmeade connects the death of 99-year-old Prince Philip to Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Oprah interview: "If you factor in this, there are reports that he was enraged after the interview ... Here he is trying to recover, and then he gets hit with that." pic.twitter.com/tevB9ijMeH— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) April 9, 2021 Kilmeade then went on to cite Piers Morgan, of all people, as evidence that Philip’s health was hit by the Oprah interview. Morgan resigned in disgrace from his show, Good Morning Britain, after thousands of people complained about his repeated attacks on Meghan. The low point came when he said didn’t believe her admission that she felt suicidal.If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.The Fox & Friends host said: “Piers Morgan was saying on his morning show, which he famously walked off of, is like ‘Really? Your grandfather is in the hospital, you know he’s not doing well, is this really the time you have to put out this interview?’ Evidently, it definitely added to his stress.”Philip left his London hospital after a month-long stay for treatment of an unspecified infection. He also underwent a procedure for a pre-existing heart condition in that time. He was also 99 years old.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Asian American parents say they're afraid to take their kids out in public

    For many Asian American moms, every trip to the grocery store or playground is now fraught with an extra level of tension.

  • When The Crown season 5 starts filming

    Plus everything you need to know about season 5

  • Netflix And Sony Break Ground With Film Licensing Deal Replacing Starz Pact, Including First Look At New Direct-To-Streaming Titles

    Netflix and Sony Pictures Entertainment have set a significant new licensing deal giving the streaming giant an exclusive window for the studio’s theatrical titles starting in 2022. The agreement, which replaces an output arrangement with Lionsgate-owned Starz dating back to 2005, provides Netflix with an 18-month exclusive window for Sony films. Multiple bidders had been […]

  • Regé-Jean Page responds to report claiming he wasn't cast in show because he's Black

    "Bridgerton" star Regé-Jean Page says "the clarifications" for why he wasn't cast in Superman show "almost hurt more."

  • Netflix (NFLX) Gets Exclusive Deal to Stream Sony Picture Movies

    Netflix (NFLX) expands content library with an exclusive five-year streaming agreement for Sony Pictures Entertainment's theatrical titles starting in 2022.

  • Coronavirus in South Asia: Where are numbers going up again?

    Countries in South Asia are seeing rising cases as their vaccination drives continue.

  • ‘Glee’ Cast Reunites to Pay Tribute to Naya Rivera at GLAAD Media Awards

    The cast of “Glee” reunited virtually to remember Naya Rivera, who died last July at the age of 33, at the GLAAD Media Awards on Thursday. The tribute was opened by Demi Lovato, who had a brief role on the Fox series alongside Rivera. “I don’t have to tell you that this year was a […]

  • Anne Beatts Dies: ‘SNL’ Writer, ‘Square Pegs’ Creator Remembered By Sarah Jessica Parker, Laraine Newman, Others – Update

    UPDATE, with reactions Anne Beatts, an original Saturday Night Live writer who created some of the show’s earliest breakthrough characters, among them the nerdy high schoolers Todd DiLaMuca and Lisa Loopner, died yesterday. She was 74. Her death was announced in a tweet by SNL original cast member Laraine Newman. A cause of death has […]

  • Walter Olkewicz, 'Twin Peaks' actor and 'Seinfeld' cable guy, dies at 72

    The veteran character actor's other credits included Grace Under Fire, Cheers, ER, and The Rockford Files.