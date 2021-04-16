Prince Philip's Funeral Timeline: Full Schedule, Guest List, Procession and More

Prince Philip's life and legacy will be honored on Saturday, April 17, with an intimate funeral at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

As Queen Elizabeth prepares to lay her "beloved husband" of 73 years to rest, she is grieving. "She always copes amazingly," her friend and coronation maid of honor Lady Anne Glenconner tells PEOPLE. "But he was her rock."

Although pandemic restrictions necessitate a pared-down display of mourning compared with past royal funerals, "ironically, it is probably how he would have liked," says former palace spokeswoman Ailsa Anderson. "No fuss, no bother. Right through his life, he never knew what all the fuss was about."

Matt Dunham/Getty Prince Philip

Here's a complete timeline of what to expect during Saturday's funeral for the Duke of Edinburgh, who "passed away peacefully" at the age of 99 on April 9 at Windsor Castle.

(BBC World News will broadcast live coverage from Windsor Castle. U.S. viewers can watch the service on CNN, ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox News. The funeral will also be streaming live on the Royal Family's official YouTube page.)

6 a.m. ET: Philip's coffin will be moved from the private chapel at Windsor Castle, where his body now lies, to the Inner Hall in preparation for the procession.

9:20 a.m. ET: Guests who are not participating in the procession, such as Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Kate Middleton, depart from Windsor Castle by car for St. George's Chapel.

9:27 a.m. ET: Bands in the Quadrangle of the castle begin to play music. The Land Rover that will carry Prince Philip's coffin enters the Quadrangle and the pall bearers take their position.

9:40 a.m. ET: The music stops and Prince Philip's coffin emerges from the State Entrance. Members of the royal family, such as Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry, depart the State Entrance and take up their positions for the procession. After a royal salute, the pall bearers place the coffin onto the Land Rover.

9:44 a.m. ET: Queen Elizabeth, accompanied by a Lady-in-Waiting, departs the Sovereign's Entrance in the State Bentley. The. National Anthem is then played.

9:45 a.m. ET: The 8-minute procession, which includes Princess Anne, Prince Charles, Prince Edward, Prince Andrew, Prince Harry, Peter Phillips, Prince William, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, The Earl of Snowdon, Philip's personal protection officer, Philip's private secretary, two pages and two valets, begins.

9:53 a.m. ET: The procession arrives at the steps of St. George's Chapel. A second procession, which includes Princess Anne, Prince Charles, Prince Edward, Prince Andrew, Peter Phillips, Prince William, Prince Harry, The Earl of Snowdon and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, into the chapel beings.

10 a.m. ET: A National Minute of Silence is observed and the 50-minute funeral service, led by the Archbishop of Canterbury, begins. At the conclusion of the service, Prince Philip will be interred in the Royal Vault in St. George's Chapel.

Tim Graham/Getty Images Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth

In addition to those taking part in the procession, other guests joining Queen Elizabeth in the chapel include Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Princess Kate, Zara and Mike Tindall, Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapellia Mozzi, Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank, Lady Sarah and Daniel Chatto, The Duke of Gloucester, The Duke of Kent, Princess Alexandra, The Hereditary Prince of Baden, The Landgrave of Hesse, The Prince of Hohenlohe-Langenburg and The Countess Mountbatten of Burma.

The 30 guests will be seated six feet apart in The Quire at St. George's Chapel. The congregation will wear masks during the service. Members of the royal family will be in mourning dress — Morning Coat with medals or Day Dress — and not in military uniform.

A small choir of four will sing pieces of music chosen by the Duke of Edinburgh. The choir will be located in the nave, away from the seated congregation, and in line with public health guidelines, there will be no congregational singing.

At the conclusion of the service, the Duke of Edinburgh's coffin will be lowered into the Royal Vault and the National Anthem will be sung by the choir.

Once the service has finished and the royal family has departed the chapel, everything becomes private.

"There is a desire for some privacy," a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said.