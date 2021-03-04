Prince Philip, 99, Undergoes ‘Successful’ Surgery for Heart Condition, Buckingham Palace Says

Prince Philip Transferred to Top Hospital for More Treatment, Tests for 'Heart Condition,' Palace Says

The Duke of Edinburgh, 99, entered the hospital almost two weeks ago after "feeling unwell"

Prince Philip is recovering in the hospital after undergoing "successful" surgery for his heart condition, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday.

In a brief statement, a spokesperson for the palace said, "The Duke of Edinburgh yesterday underwent a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition at St. Bartholomew's Hospital. His Royal Highness will remain in hospital for treatment, rest and recuperation for a number of days."

The palace added that they would not be providing any more details at this time.

Queen Elizabeth's husband, 99, had been transferred to St. Bartholomew's after spending almost two weeks at King Edward VII hospital.

RELATED: Princess Eugenie Shares Sweet Story Behind Son's Name — Which Includes Tribute to Prince Philip

Almost ten years ago, in December 2011, Philip was airlifted to hospital and underwent an emergency operation to insert a coronary stent and relieve a blocked artery.

Alastair Grant - WPA Pool/Getty Prince Philip

During a recent visit to a COVID-19 vaccination center in Croydon, South London, on Wednesday, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, 73, gave an update on Phillip's condition, saying that he was "slightly improving" but he "hurts at moments," ITV news reported.

"We keep our fingers crossed," she continued.

Max Mumby/Getty Prince Philip

Philip was moved to St Bartholomew's Hospital in London on Monday for "tests and observation" for a pre-existing heart condition and continued treatment for an infection.

Then, the palace said that Philip was "responding to treatment" at the high-tech teaching hospital, which houses one of Europe's largest specialist heart care units.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Story continues

Buckingham Palace Queen Elizabeth speaks to Hieu Van Le and Steven Marshall

Philip is thought to have had only one visitor from his family when Prince Charles went to the hospital on the first Saturday after his admission. A few days later, grandson Prince William told a photographer at an event that his grandfather is "okay."

"They're keeping an eye on him," William, 38, added.

Meanwhile, the Queen, 94, has been keeping up with her work and duties, including conducting a video meeting with the Governor of South Australia, His Excellency the Hon. Hieu Van Le, and the Hon. Steven Marshall MP, Premier of South Australia, last week to hear how the region has handled the COVID-19 pandemic, including vaccinating key workers and lifting restrictions.