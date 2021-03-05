Prince Philip, 99, Transferred Back to Private Hospital After Successful Heart Procedure

Alastair Grant - WPA Pool/Getty Prince Philip

Prince Philip is continuing his recovery from a heart operation after his second hospital move this week.

Philip, 99, has been transferred back to the more familiar surroundings of King Edward VII hospital in London, Buckingham Palace announced in a statement on Friday.

"Following the Duke of Edinburgh's successful procedure at St. Bartholomew's Hospital on Wednesday, His Royal Highness has been transferred to King Edward VII's Hospital this morning. The Duke is expected to remain in hospital for continuing treatment for a number of days," the statement read.

Earlier this week, he had been taken to St. Bartholomew's Hospital — a high-tech specialized hospital — for an operation on what was called a "pre-existing heart condition."

During a recent visit to a COVID-19 vaccination center in Croydon, South London, on Wednesday, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, 73, gave an update on Phillip's condition, saying that he was "slightly improving" but he "hurts at moments," ITV news reported.

"We keep our fingers crossed," she continued.

Philip had initially been at the private King Edward VII hospital — where the royals usually go when they require treatments and recovery from illness — when it first became known that he was "feeling unwell," more than two weeks ago. At the time, palace sources stressed that it was not an emergency admission and that he walked into the hospital unaided.

At St. Bartholomew's Hospital in London, he underwent "tests and observation" for a pre-existing heart condition and continued treatment for an infection. He was said to be "responding to treatment" at the high-tech teaching hospital, which houses one of Europe's largest specialist heart care units. He then had to undergo the surgery, which has widely reported to be minor.

Philip's health update came as his wife, Queen Elizabeth, 94, welcomed two new corgi pups to help keep her company at Windsor Castle — the royal residence where the couple has been living for most of the last year amid the coronavirus pandemic and several lockdowns.