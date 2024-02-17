Prince Harry “Willing To Take Up Royal Role” Following King Charles’s Cancer Diagnosis

Prince Harry has pronounced himself “willing to return to a temporary role within the British Royal Family, it has been reported in the UK media.

Following his visit with his father King Charles after the latter’s cancer diagnosis was made public nearly a fortnight ago, sources have shared with The Times of London that Harry has told friends he would be happy to step into a royal role while his father undergoes medical treatment.

The Royal Family’s public figure roll-call has been depleted in recent weeks with the King withdrawing from public duties, and Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, continuing to recover privately following abdominal surgery.

Family members who have stepped up to cover some of the monarch’s duties include the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, and the King’s sister, Princess Anne. Prince William, who is estranged from his brother Harry, has also returned to public duties following his wife’s surgery.

Despite his residency in the US, Harry remains fifth in line to the UK throne, and a counsellor of state. He met the King for 30 minutes in London last week, having flown in from California to meet him.

Harry referred to their meeting during his interview in Canada for the Invictus Games this week. He said: “I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him — I’m grateful for that.”

Talking to reporter Will Reeves, son of the late Superman star Christopher Reeves, Harry revealed the moment he found out about his father’s diagnosis. He said:

“I spoke to him. I jumped on a plane and went to go see him as soon as I could.”

