Prince Harry Shares Hopes for Archie and Lili with Young Reporters: 'We Cannot Steal Your Future'

Joern Pollex/Getty Prince Harry

Two young Dutch reporters are on the scene at the Invictus Games — and talking to Prince Harry about his hopes for the next generation, including his children Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana.

Sophia and Jay of Kindercorrespondent (which translates from Dutch to Children's Correspondent) had the chance to interview Prince Harry at the Invictus Games The Hague. Before they spoke with the Duke of Sussex, they caught Harry and Meghan Markle on their way into the Invictus Games arena.

Harry, who was driving with Meghan in the passenger seat, stopped the car and rolled down the window to give the young reporters some high fives — but recoiled animatedly with a big laugh when Jay's touch seemed to shock him!

"I'm going to see you tonight," Harry told them. "I'll see you backstage."

Sophia and Jay asked Prince Harry about his wish for son Archie, 2, and daughter Lili, 10 months.

"To grow up in a better world," Prince Harry replied. "To grow up in a fairer world, a safer world, a more equal world. It's not going to be easy, but I will never, ever, ever rest until I as a parent have at least tried to make the world a better place for them. Because it is our responsibility that the world is the way that it is now. I don't think we should be bringing children into the world unless we are going to make that commitment to make it better for them."

He added, "We cannot steal your future."

The interview ended with a big hug from Prince Harry and a "well done, guys."

During a speech given during the event's opening ceremony on Saturday night, Prince Harry shared son Archie's potential career aspirations.

"When I talk to my son Archie about what he wants to be when he grows up, some days it's an astronaut, other days it's a pilot — a helicopter pilot obviously — or Kwazii from Octonauts," Harry said with a laugh, adding, "if you're laughing, then you've seen that."

"But what I remind him is that no matter what you want to be when you grow up, it's your character that matters most, and nothing would make his mum and me prouder than to see him have the character of what we see before us today," he said.

Meghan and Harry Invictus Games

Chris Jackson/Getty Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Prince Harry, 37, and Meghan, 40, celebrated Easter by watching various sporting events at the Invictus Games on Sunday, including volleyball and archery.

In 2014, Harry — who served a decade in the British army and two tours in Afghanistan — was inspired to establish the Invictus Games, a Paralympic-style competitive event showing the unconquerable spirit of wounded, ill and injured servicemen and women.

The Invictus Games have previously been held in London in 2014, Orlando in 2016, Toronto in 2017 and Sydney in 2018. They will next take place in Düsseldorf, Germany, in 2023.