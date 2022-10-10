Prince Harry Shares Update on Archie and Lilibet During Emotional Video Call

Prince Harry. Inspirational WellChild Award winners join Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex on Video Call. WellChid

WellChild

Prince Harry is one doting dad!

The Duke of Sussex, 38, connected with winners of this year's WellChild Awards in a heartfelt video call released Monday, where he shared a sweet update on what's new with son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 1. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were unable to attend the flagship event for the U.K. charity that works to support seriously ill children on Sept. 8, following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

The prince first spoke with 4-year-old Henry Waines and his parents, Shevonne and Ben, telling the boy that they shared the same first name.

"My name is Henry. Well, everyone calls me Harry. I have no idea why," the Duke of Sussex, whose given name is Henry Charles Albert David, said on the call from his home in Montecito.

Shevonne shared that the prince was the inspiration for their son's name, to which Harry covered his face with his hands and joked, "Don't tell me that!"

Chatting about the special ceremony in Manchester, England last month, where Henry received the Inspirational Child Award for ages 4 to 6, Harry apologized that he wasn't able to be there, which the boy warmly assured him was "alright."

"You sound just like my son Archie, with that little squeaky voice. I love it," Harry said. Later in the conversation, the youngster adorably asked the prince how Archie and Lilibet were doing.

"Archie is very, very busy. And Lili is learning to use her voice, which is great," Harry said of his two kids.

Archie Meghan Harry

Sussex Royals Archie and Prince Harry

While speaking with WellChild Award winner Isabelle Delaney, who was recognized as the Inspirational Young Person for ages 12 to 14, Harry seemed pleased to meet a very important family member — her Labradoodle, Hope, who is training to be the teen's assistance dog.

Lilibet

Misan Harriman Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter Lilibet

"She helps Isabelle when we go to places that are loud and busy. Hope goes and helps keep her calm, keep her happy," mom Heather explained.

Agreeing, Harry said, "I tell you what, we all need a dog that keeps us calm. I've got three in this house now. So, we basically have five children," as Heather and her husband Andy laughed.

"I've got a black Labrador called Pula, a rescue beagle called Guy. And we got another rescue beagle called Mia," Harry said. "And between the three of them, they charge around chasing squirrels and causing all sorts of problems to us, every single day. But they are also emotional support dogs 100% — when they're behaving."

Prince Harry. Inspirational WellChild Award winners join Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex on Video Call. WellChid

WellChild

Isabelle previously faced severe bullying in school, but persevered and has tremendously benefitted from a fresh start at a new school. The Duke of Sussex wished Isabelle all the best in the happy new chapter and said he hoped that they could all meet one day.

Prince Harry and Meghan flew to Europe in early September for a series of visits with some of their longstanding charities, including WellChild. The WellChild Awards are a highlight on the couple's calendar – Harry, 37, has been a patron of the organization since 2007, and Meghan, 41, joined him at the event in 2018 and 2019.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex meet four-year-old Mckenzie Brackley during the annual WellChild awards

Victoria Jones/WPA Pool/Getty Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at WellChild Awards in 2018

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were set to attend this year's event on Sept. 8, until Queen Elizabeth's doctors announced they were "concerned" for her health. Hours later, Buckingham Palace announced that the Queen died "peacefully" at age 96 at her beloved Balmoral Castle.

The WellChild Awards continued as planned, and the organization issued a simple statement on social media.

"It is with great sadness that we learnt of the passing of HM Queen Elizabeth II, grandmother of our Patron The Duke of Sussex. Our thoughts are with the whole of The Royal Family at this difficult time," officials tweeted. "Our social media channels will be silent during this period of mourning."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex remained in the U.K. for the ten days of funerary events that followed and flew back to California after the state funeral on Sept. 19.