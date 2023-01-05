Prince Harry Says ‘I Don’t Know How Staying Silent Is Ever Going to Make Things Better’: Watch Trailer for CBS/ITV Interview

Hours after explosive revelations in a leaked extract from his autobiography “Spare,” Prince Harry makes several statements in the trailer for an upcoming interview due to air on CBS and ITV.

In the interview, Tom Bradby asks Harry about his decision to discuss his relationships with family members in “Spare.” Harry says: “I don’t know how staying silent is ever going to make things better.”

When Bradby asks: “Wouldn’t your brother say to you, ‘Harry, how could you do this to me after everything? After everything we went through?’ Wouldn’t that be what he would say?,” Harry responds: “He would probably say all sorts of different things.”

This particular line of questioning is rendered all the more poignant in the light of Harry claiming that his brother William, Prince of Wales, physically attacked him, according to a report in The Guardian on Thursday.

When Bradby goes on to ask: “Some people will say you’ve railed against invasions of your privacy all your life and the accusation will be here are you invading the privacy of your nearest and dearest without permission, now that will be the accusation,” Harry responds: “That would be the accusation from people that don’t understand or don’t want to believe that my family have been briefing the press.”

Prince Harry also says in the trailer that he believes in the monarchy but says he doesn’t know if he’ll play a part in its future.

When asked if he’d attend the coronation of his father, King Charles, if invited, later this year, Harry says: “There’s a lot that can happen between now and then. But, the door is always open. The ball is in their court. There’s a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they’re willing to sit down and talk about it.”

“Harry: The Interview” is distributed internationally by ITV Studios. It will air in the U.K. on ITV1 and streamer ITVX at 9pm local time on Jan. 8 and on CBS at 4pm PT. “Spare” is released by Transworld on Jan. 10.

Watch the trailer here:

