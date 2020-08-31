Prince Harry Reveals His Adorable Nickname for His Son Archie

It looks like Prince Harry is already starting to pass down his love of rugby to his son Archie Harrison.

The Duke of Sussex expressed his desire to start introducing his 15-month-old firstborn to the sport during a video call with members of the Rugby Football League. The topic came up after League legend Ellery Hanley asked Harry how he's been enjoying his time in the U.S.

"Loving it. It's fantastic," he replied. "Probably what I need is a few, like, mini rugby balls that I can then get Archie involved with the game. Because at the moment, it's impossible to find any."

Harry, who recently moved into a new home in Santa Barbara, Calif. with Meghan Markle and Archie, acknowledged he is "fortunate enough" to have "a little space outside," especially amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

"So, I need to get him playing some Rugby League," he added. "I'm just unbelievably fortunate and grateful to have outdoor space and see my son be able to be outside because I know that so many people just haven't had that opportunity in the last five months."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's History-Making Moments

Harry, who stepped back as senior members of the royal family along with the Duchess of Sussex earlier this year, also spoke about how they're balancing work with family life and revealed one of the sweet nicknames they call the child—"little man."

"Our little man is our no. 1 priority but then our work after that is the second priority," he said, "and we're just doing everything we can to try and play our part in trying to make the world a better place."

Harry's passion for rugby should come as no surprise to royal admirers. After all, he's attended numerous matches over the years and is even the patron of the Rugby Football League. He also received a Harlequin rugby jersey for Archie during a 2019 Terrence Higgins Trust event.

In addition to talking about his son, Harry wished the league a happy 125th birthday and played a few rounds of trivia with St. Helens R.F.C players Emily Rudge and Gemma Walsh, West Hull A.R.L.F.C. secretary Fionna Everson, Newcastle Thunder general manager Jordan Robinson, Newcastle Thunder player Alex Donaghy and Leeds Rhinos assistant coach Jamie Jones-Buchanan and his son Kurgan.

Watch the video via the tweeted link to see part of the chat.