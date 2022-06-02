Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Daughter, Lilibet, Will Spend Her First Birthday with the Queen This Weekend

Queen Elizabeth, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry

Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, has a very special birthday celebration planned this weekend. The second child of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will mark her first year of life on June 4 during which she will meet her great-grandmother—the Queen of England—in person for the very first time.

Lilibet's birthday falls during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend, which started today and continues until Sunday, June 5. The historic event marks Her Majesty's 70th year on the throne, solidifying her as the longest serving British monarch. Her celebration has brought many royals to the United Kingdom to partake in the festivities, including Meghan and Harry who moved to California in 2020.

The Sussexes and their two children, Archie and Lilibet, are said to be staying in Frogmore Cottage during their visit, which is closely situated to Windsor Castle where the Queen currently lives. According to Marie Claire, Meghan and Harry plan to celebrate their little girl's birthday at their temporary residence alongside several royals, including Her Majesty, Prince Charles, and others.

Although the birthday festivities mark the first time the Queen will meet her 11th grandchild in person, Marie Claire reports that the pair may have previously corresponded through a virtual video chat. Harry and Meghan named Lilibet after a nickname given to Queen Elizabeth when she was a toddler and couldn't pronounce her own name. The monarch's late husband, Prince Philip, also used the moniker to refer to Her Majesty. Another sweet tribute to her royal blood line? Lilibet's middle name is an homage to her late grandmother—Harry and Prince William's mother—Princess Diana.