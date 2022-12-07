Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Turn Heads at 2022 Ripple of Hope Award Gala

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped out for a royally significant evening.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were honored at the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award on Dec. 6 for the social impact efforts enacted through their non-profit Archewell Foundation. The couple were recognized alongside late NBA legend Bill Russell, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other leaders.

For the ceremony, Prince Harry donned a sleek black tuxedo with a white button shirt. The Suits alum stunned in a white Louis Vuitton gown with an off-the-shoulder neckline reminiscent of her 2018 wedding dress. The pair were photographed arriving in the Big Apple ahead of the gala.

Harry and Meghan were named Ripple of Hope Award recipients on Oct. 11—joining the likes of previous laureates such as Barack Obama, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Colin Kaepernick and more—for being "exemplary leaders," according to a press release.

The Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organization noted that the pair—who stepped down as senior royals in 2020—have "demonstrated a lifelong commitment to building strong and equitable communities" and openly embraced conversations surrounding mental health and racial justice.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Kerry Kennedy, the organization's president, said Harry and Meghan epitomize values that were praised by her father, the late Senator Robert F. Kennedy.

"The couple has always stood out for their willingness to speak up and change the narrative on racial justice and mental health around the world," Kerry shared. "They embody the type of moral courage that my father once called the ‘one essential, vital quality for those who seek to change a world that yields most painfully to change.'"

