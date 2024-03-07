Prince Harry Just Got an Offer From the British Government That Is Going To Be Hard To Refuse

In mid-February, word leaked out that the British government was reportedly trying to woo Prince Harry’s Invictus Games to the U.K. in 2027. Well, it turns out that report from The Times was true as the Ministry of Defence announced on March 6 that they are investing a huge amount of money to back their bid to host the games — and the royal family has no say in this issue.

The statement, shared on X, shows the level of commitment from the British government in order to get Prince Harry and Meghan Markle back to the U.K. “I’m thrilled that the Government is backing the UK’s bid to host the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham,” wrote the Defence Secretary Grant Shapps. “This demonstrates our commitment to stand with our Armed Forces and recognise their heroic contribution to defend the nation. The Invictus Games showcase and support wounded, injured and sick service personnel, veteran and their families who continue their recovery through the power of sport.”

💥 The Government has announced funding of up to £26million to back the UK’s bid to host the Invictus Games in 2027.



This demonstrates the UK Government's commitment to stand by and support the heroic Armed Forces community, says Defence Secretary @grantshapps. @WeAreInvictus pic.twitter.com/F7zJqR0s66 — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) March 6, 2024

The Duke of Sussex is expected to return to the U.K. in May to honor the 10th anniversary of the first games, and the British government is likely to roll out the red carpet for his return. “It feels like a natural rounding of the circle to come back to the UK and we’re going to do everything we can to win the bid,” Johnny Mercer, the minister for veterans’ affairs, told The Times last month.

So far, there has been no insight as to whether anyone from the royal family will attend the celebration, but the palace hasn’t shown any support for Harry’s endeavors since he and Meghan left the U.K. A People insider noted that Harry and King Charles II have taken “baby steps” in healing their wounds, but Prince William is another story. “This is all to do with William’s wish to protect the institution of the monarchy, which he feels Harry can’t be trusted with. I don’t think William will ever agree to readmission of Harry into the family unless he clearly apologizes and moves forward,” royal author Robert Lacey told the outlet.

The Invictus Games has probably been Harry and Meghan’s greatest success since leaving the royal family. The events have showcased their philanthropy while proving Harry’s love and respect for the military and veterans. And much to the chagrin of the British tabloids, the Düsseldorf, Germany events last September reinforced the Sussexes power couple status — wherever they go, the people will follow. And that’s exactly why the British government wants the 2027 games to come back home.

