Prince Harry and Ed Sheeran bond over being redheads in World Mental Health Day video: ‘Gingers unite’

Ed Sheeran’s secret collaboration with Prince Harry has been revealed.

A day after it was teased, we got to see what brought the men together — and, sorry Ed, but it wasn’t a campaign to end ginger bullying.

In a video posted on both their social media pages, it’s revealed that they teamed up for World Mental Health Day. However, the comedic piece saw Sheeran wrongly assume they were teaming up to end the global mistreatment of ... redheads.

“This is something I’m quite passionate about,” said the singer, who trimmed up his beard for his big meeting with the prince.

Harry replied, “For me, it’s just a subject and conversation that’s not talked about enough. I think people all over the world are really suffering.”

“People just don’t understand what it’s like to be us,” Sheeran responded. “The jokes, the snide comments. It’s time we stood up and said, ‘We’re not going to take this anymore. We’re ginger and we’re going to fight.’”

That’s when Harry realized they weren’t on the same page.

“This is about World Mental Health Day,” Harry politely corrected Sheeran about the miscommunication, as Sheeran quickly deleted “gingers unite” from his computer screen.

After the silly intro, Harry got serious saying, “Guys, this World Mental Health Day, reach out [to] friends, strangers [and] anybody who might be suffering in silence. We’re all in this together.”

The posts included resources for anyone who may be struggling, including organizations like Heads Together and Mental Health Foundation.

According to one report, the fun project was filmed not at Harry’s Frogmore Cottage home with Meghan Markle — though he did answer the door — but at Princess Eugenie’s Ivy Cottage on the grounds of Kensington Palace. A photo which appears to be of Eugenie at her wedding to Jack Brooksbank hangs on the wall as Harry opens the door.

Amusingly, when Sheeran rang the doorbell, it played “God Save the Queen.” No word on whether that was a post-production addition.

While it seems like this is the first time the men teamed up for anything — Sheeran says at the start he’s admired the prince “from afar” — there were rumors when Harry married Markle in 2018 that the singer would be performing at the reception. However, there is no indication that he did, or that he even attended.

