Prince Harry drops libel claim against Mail on Sunday publisher

Prince Harry arrives at the High Court in London

Prince Harry has withdrawn his libel claim against the Mail on Sunday publisher, Associated Newspapers says.

The Duke of Sussex, 39, had sued over an article about his publicly-funded security arrangements when visiting the UK after stepping back as a senior royal.

In an article on the Daily Mail website the paper said he had "abandoned his case" hours before a court deadline.

It said the prince would be liable for the publisher's £250,000 legal costs.

The prince has been contacted for comment.

The Mail on Sunday article had reported on changes to the prince's publicly-funded security that had happened after he had stopped being a working royal and had moved to the United States.

In this long-running libel case, the prince has claimed the story falsely suggested he had "lied" and "cynically" tried to manipulate public opinion.

The headline said the duke had "tried to keep his legal fight with the government over police bodyguards a secret".

Last month, Prince Harry lost part of the legal battle after his lawyers failed to persuade a judge to throw out a strand of Associated Newspapers' defence.