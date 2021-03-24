Prince Harry Announces Second New Job as He Joins the Fight Against Misinformation

CBS/ Youtube Prince Harry

Prince Harry is taking on a new role in the fight against the "humanitarian issue" of misinformation in today's digital world.

The Duke of Sussex is teaming up with the nonprofit Aspen Institute for a six-month study exploring of misinformation in America.

"As I've said, the experience of today's digital world has us inundated with an avalanche of misinformation, affecting our ability as individuals as well as societies to think clearly and truly understand the world we live in," Prince Harry, 36, said in a statement, according to CNN.

"It's my belief that this is a humanitarian issue, and as such, it demands a multi-stakeholder response from advocacy voices, members of the media, academic researchers, and both government and civil society leaders," he continued. "I'm eager to join this new Aspen commission and look forward to working on a solution-oriented approach to the information disorder crisis."

Announcing the 18 members and co-chair of @AspenDigital's Commission on Information Disorder. With rising challenges to truth, journalism, and democracy, we need to implement a whole-of-society approach to disrupt the flow of mis- and #disinfo 1/ pic.twitter.com/qmQowsVMXg — Vivian Schiller (@vivian) March 24, 2021

He joins 14 other commissioners — including Rupert Murdoch's daughter-in-law Kathryn — and three co-chairs — journalist Katie Couric, Color of Change president Rashad Robinson and former director of the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Chris Krebs.

#EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry reveals to @Oprah a “large part of” the reason he and Meghan left the UK was because of racism. #OprahMeghanHarry pic.twitter.com/ksAZWargg1 — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 8, 2021

In his and wife Meghan Markle's recent interview with Oprah Winfrey, the couple spoke about the often "bigoted" and personal attacks on them by the tabloid media — and Meghan said she wasn't allowed to deny or dispute the stories.

"Everyone in my world was given very clear directive, from the moment the world knew Harry and I were dating, to always say, 'No comment,' " she said. "That's my friends, my mom and dad."

On Tuesday, it was announced that Prince Harry will also become chief impact officer of coaching and mental health company BetterUp Inc.

"I intend to help create impact in people's lives," Prince Harry, who has been open about his struggles with mental health, told the outlet. "Proactive coaching provides endless possibilities for personal development, increased awareness, and an all-round better life."

We are honored to welcome Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex as BetterUp’s first Chief Impact Officer.



Learn more about how he will work to champion the importance of focusing on preventative mental fitness and human potential worldwide. https://t.co/MCAIADrdfc pic.twitter.com/kPL7jTZOGX — BetterUp (@BetterUp) March 23, 2021

Prince Harry also revealed that he has been using the company's resources for a couple of months.

"I was matched with my coach who, quite frankly, is truly awesome and has always given me sound advice and a fresh perspective, which is so valuable," he said.