Prince Harry Announces Second New Job as He Joins the Fight Against Misinformation

·3 min read

CBS/ Youtube Prince Harry

Prince Harry is taking on a new role in the fight against the "humanitarian issue" of misinformation in today's digital world.

The Duke of Sussex is teaming up with the nonprofit Aspen Institute for a six-month study exploring of misinformation in America.

"As I've said, the experience of today's digital world has us inundated with an avalanche of misinformation, affecting our ability as individuals as well as societies to think clearly and truly understand the world we live in," Prince Harry, 36, said in a statement, according to CNN.

"It's my belief that this is a humanitarian issue, and as such, it demands a multi-stakeholder response from advocacy voices, members of the media, academic researchers, and both government and civil society leaders," he continued. "I'm eager to join this new Aspen commission and look forward to working on a solution-oriented approach to the information disorder crisis."

RELATED: Your Burning Questions from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Oprah Interview — Answered

He joins 14 other commissioners — including Rupert Murdoch's daughter-in-law Kathryn — and three co-chairs — journalist Katie Couric, Color of Change president Rashad Robinson and former director of the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Chris Krebs.

In his and wife Meghan Markle's recent interview with Oprah Winfrey, the couple spoke about the often "bigoted" and personal attacks on them by the tabloid media — and Meghan said she wasn't allowed to deny or dispute the stories.

"Everyone in my world was given very clear directive, from the moment the world knew Harry and I were dating, to always say, 'No comment,' " she said. "That's my friends, my mom and dad."

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS - WPA Pool/Getty Prince Harry

On Tuesday, it was announced that Prince Harry will also become chief impact officer of coaching and mental health company BetterUp Inc.

"I intend to help create impact in people's lives," Prince Harry, who has been open about his struggles with mental health, told the outlet. "Proactive coaching provides endless possibilities for personal development, increased awareness, and an all-round better life."

Get the premiere issue of PEOPLE Royals for glamorous new photos and inside stories royals fans haven't seen or read elsewhere! Subscribe at peopleroyals.com/launch

Prince Harry also revealed that he has been using the company's resources for a couple of months.

"I was matched with my coach who, quite frankly, is truly awesome and has always given me sound advice and a fresh perspective, which is so valuable," he said.

Recommended Stories

  • Prince Harry Just Landed His Second Job in a Week, and I Can Barely Keep Up With Mine

    Prince Harry is on a roll! After landing the role of chief impact officer at San Francisco-based wellness startup BetterUp earlier this week, the Duke of Sussex just secured his second "job."

  • Jessica Simpson reflects on 'cruel' weight comments: 'I spent so many years beating myself up'

    Jessica Simpson reflects on being fat-shamed — and spending "so many years beating myself up" over hateful criticism, including the "mom jeans."

  • 10 Reasons Your Hair Is So Greasy All the Time—And What to Do About It

    Tip number one: Use blotting papers.

  • Dunkin’ Is Releasing Bottled Coffees Inspired By Your Favorite Girl Scout Cookies

    Gooooood morning to YOU!

  • Suspect in Boulder Shooting Charged With 10 Counts of Murder

    A 21-year-old Arvada, Colorado, resident is accused of killing ten in a mass shooting at a grocery store

  • U.S. says promoting chip cooperation with Taiwan is a priority

    The United States and Taiwan are natural partners when it comes to semiconductors and promoting this cooperation is a U.S. priority, the de facto U.S. ambassador in Taiwan said on Thursday. Washington has increasingly viewed tech-powerhouse and democratically ruled Taiwan as a key part of its strategy to shift global supply chains away from China, especially when it comes to technology and chip companies.

  • Prince Harry’s Other New Job Is a Nod to Lies Spread About Meghan Markle in the Media

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s incredible fairytale love story took a sharp, horrific detour during the Duchess of Sussex’s time as a senior royal member. Instead of being welcomed with open arms by the British media, Meghan quickly became the subject of intense hate that was often met with racist claims and other wild conspiracy […]

  • Violence against Colombian civilians worsened in 2020, says Red Cross

    Violence against civilians in Colombia worsened in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic as illegal armed groups stepped up operations amid struggles over territory, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Wednesday. While a 2016 peace deal with the demobilized Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) saw an initial fall in violence, the country is still fighting former FARC members who reject the deal and remain armed, as well as the National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrillas and crime gangs. "Throughout 2020, the consequences of conflict grew worse," the ICRC's new Colombia chief, Lorenzo Caraffi, told journalists.

  • Democratic senator urges Biden admin to allow diesel swap in Venezuela

    Democratic Senator Chris Murphy on Tuesday urged the Biden administration to restore a diesel fuel swap, banned by the previous U.S. president, to provide humanitarian relief to Venezuelan people suffering from economic collapse. Days before the U.S. election last November, former President Donald Trump's administration banned non-U.S. companies, mainly ones in Europe and India, from swapping diesel for Venezuelan crude oil. It was part of Trump's escalation of unilateral sanctions on state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA), in an unsuccessful bid to oust President Nicolas Maduro, who Washington says rigged his 2018 re-election.

  • Venezuela's Maduro is biggest obstacle to implementing Colombia peace deal: official

    Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is the biggest obstacle to implementing Colombia's peace deal because of the protection afforded to rebels residing in his country, a Colombian official said on Tuesday. The government of Colombian President Ivan Duque has repeatedly accused Venezuela of sheltering former members of the now-demobilized Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) who reject a 2016 peace deal.

  • This Tightening Neck Cream Is a Splurge, But Ageless Women Swear It's a Literal Antiaging Lifesaver

    “My turkey neck is so much tighter.”

  • Free agency has shown just how good the Rams’ 2017 draft class was

    The Rams' 2017 draft class looks even better four years later, led by John Johnson.

  • CEO excited to welcome Prince Harry to startup

    The CEO of BetterUp is excited to welcome Prince Harry to the San Francisco-based startup, which offers employee coaching and mental health services through a mobile platform. Alexi Robichaux says Harry will be its chief impact officer. (March 24)

  • Chris Evans Gives a Rare Glimpse of His Chest Tattoos — and the Internet Is Crushing Hard

    "Chris evans in floral shirt with the tattoos peeking and the chain? This is what heaven looks like," one fan wrote on Twitter

  • After Just One Application of This Tinted Serum, My Skin Looks Radiant and Hydrated

    It’s totally splurge-worthy.

  • The Hidden Meaning Behind the Location of Prince William & Kate Middleton’s Latest Visit

    Prince William and Kate Middleton stepped out for a public...

  • Prince Harry joins Aspen Institute commission on the 'information disorder crisis'

    Prince Harry is taking on yet another new gig. This time, the Duke of Sussex is set to serve as a commissioner for the Aspen Institute's Commission on Information Disorder, joining a group tasked with conducting "a six-month study on the state of American misinformation and disinformation," CNN reports. Harry on Wednesday said that "the experience of today's digital world has us inundated with an avalanche of misinformation," and so "I'm eager to join this new Aspen commission and look forward to working on a solution-oriented approach to the information disorder crisis." The Duke of Sussex, who last year stepped back as a senior member of the British royal family, was one of 15 commissioners announced on Wednesday, while journalist Katie Couric, former Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency director Chris Krebs, and Color of Change president Rashad Robinson will serve as co-chairs. The commission will meet regularly for six months and ultimately deliver "recommendations for how the country can respond to this modern-day crisis of faith in key institutions," the Aspen Institute says. The announcement comes just one day after Harry joined the coaching and mental health startup BetterUp as its "chief impact officer," and he'll reportedly advocate on mental health issues in that role. Misinformation is also a topic Harry has spoken out about in the past. He and his wife Meghan Markle have blasted British tabloids for what Harry in 2019 described as "relentless propaganda" that is "knowingly false and malicious," and they've filed lawsuits over this reporting. In his recent bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry also said that a "large part" of the reason he and Meghan left the U.K. was because "the U.K. press is bigoted, specifically the tabloids," adding, "Unfortunately, if the source of information is inherently corrupt or racist or biased, then that filters out to the rest of society." More stories from theweek.com5 blisteringly funny cartoons about spring break superspreadersThe radical future of the pro-life movementLate night hosts laugh at the giant ship blocking the Suez Canal, chide Fox News for fake Kamala Harris scandal