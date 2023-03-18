Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to Join Coronation Carriage Ride: Report

Simon Perry
·3 min read
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 02: Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte in the carriage procession at Trooping the Colour during Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee on June 02, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. Trooping The Colour, also known as The Queen's Birthday Parade, is a military ceremony performed by regiments of the British Army that has taken place since the mid-17th century. It marks the official birthday of the British Sovereign. This year, from June 2 to June 5, 2022, there is the added celebration of the Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Karwai Tang/WireImage

Plans have been drawn for the three children of Kate Middleton and Prince William to take part in the carriage ride back to Buckingham Palace following the coronation of their grandfather, King Charles, according to a new report.

The Times reports that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis "are expected to join their parents" and be on "public display" in a horse-drawn carriage as it leaves Westminster Abbey at the end of the crowning ceremony, which will take place on May 6.

While there has been speculation that Prince George, 9, will have a role in the service as second in line to the throne, it hasn't been officially confirmed whether he, Princess Charlotte, 7, or Prince Louis, 4, will be at the historic event.

PEOPLE understands that the Prince and Princess of Wales are still considering what, if any, part their children will play. The details featured in The Times story are based on a rehearsal document seen by the publication.

RELATED: Kate Middleton Says She Misses Wales — and Shares Why She Wants to Bring George, Charlotte and Louis There

prince william kate family royal christmas 2022
Samir Hussein/WireImage Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Kate Middleton

According to the plans, the newly-crowned Charles, 74, and Queen Camilla will be ahead of William, 40, Kate, 41, and their children in the procession.

They will be seated in the Gold State Coach, which the late Queen Elizabeth said in a 2018 TV conversation with Alastair Bruce was a bone-shakingly "horrible" ride when she was carried through the streets of London as part of her coronation celebrations in 1953.

Also in the procession, The Times reported, citing the rehearsal document, will be the other senior working royals — Princess Anne and her husband Vice-Admiral Sir Tim Laurence; the new Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Prince Edward and Sophie; and the late Queen Elizabeth's cousins: the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis (C), accompanied by their parents the Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School
Jonathan Brady - Pool/Getty Images

After the procession, the royals will gather at Buckingham Palace, where some will appear on the iconic balcony to be saluted by the crowds in the Mall below.

Both Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace, where William and Kate have their office, declined to comment to PEOPLE.

RELATED: Kate Middleton Wears Special Gift from King Charles for Her First Commonwealth Day as Princess of Wales

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth, Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George

There is some precedent for Prince George and Princess Charlotte (who will turn 8 just a few days before the coronation) to appear in the procession, as they took part in the funeral of their great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth in September. Prince Louis was not seen in public on the day of the funeral.

The family of five all appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony twice during Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June, marking her 70 years on the throne, alongside other royals. The royal kids also have some experience in a carriage procession — as part of Trooping the Colour, the monarch's annual public birthday event, all three children made their carriage ride debut.

Prince George of Cambridge, Prince Louis of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte
Samir Hussein/WireImage Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte

After the coronation, a concert will take place at Windsor Castle the following day, while street parties and other festivities will take place under the auspices of the Big Lunch throughout the weekend.

The following Monday, people are being encouraged to volunteer locally as part of the Big Help Out project.

